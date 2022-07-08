The Dubuque Fighting Saints tapped a familiar resource to complete their coaching staff.
First-year head coach Kirk MacDonald and associate head coach Evan Dixon announced on Thursday the hiring of Zach Badalamenti, a 29-year-old from Harrison Township, Mich., as an assistant. He will replace Justin Hale, who recently moved on to the Philadelphia Rebels, of the North American Hockey League.
Like Dixon and Hale, Badalamenti played at NCAA Division III powerhouse University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point.
“I’m very excited to join such a historic franchise,” Badalamenti said. “Having the opportunity to work with Kirk, Evan and (general manager and president of hockey operations) Kalle (Larsson), along with so many high-end players, is very exciting. I’m very excited to get to Dubuque and get to work.”
Badalamenti began his coaching career after suffering a career-ending neck injury during his sophomore season at UW-Stevens Point in 2015-16. After a brief hiatus, he spent the first two seasons of his coaching career at his alma mater and the last three at Trinity College in Hartford, Conn.
Badalamenti served on the UW-Stevens Point coaching staff during its first-ever undefeated season. The Pointers went 29-0-2 and won its sixth NCAA championship in 2018-19. The program also allowed the fewest goals in program history (46).
“We couldn’t be more excited to add Zach to our coaching staff,” MacDonald said. “He brings great experience from the college game and his experience working under Matt Greason at Trinity will serve him well as he makes the move to the USHL.”
Badalamenti played in the Detroit-based Little Caesars AAA program before spending four seasons in the North American Hockey League with four franchises. He finished his NAHL career with the Port Huron Fighting Falcons, where he was an assistant captain while accumulating 38 points in 58 games before moving on to UW-Stevens Point.
