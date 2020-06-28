Jacob Hocking can even admit that it sounds a little crazy.
However, the 2020 Telegraph Herald Scholar-Athlete adored his time at Dubuque Wahlert and loved every second of it.
It’s a healthy addiction, promise.
“It’s a weird way to say it, but I was addicted to Wahlert,” Hocking said. “Whatever I could do, I wanted to do it. A lot of people don’t have that opportunity, so I wanted to step out and try a little of everything. I truly loved the days when I was at school from 7 in the morning until 9:30 at night. I never got tired of those days, because they felt like my family. I loved being around everyone at the school, and while I found some success myself it was the team success in sports and in the classroom that made it worthwhile for me.”
That’s why, in the midst of the global coronavirus pandemic, losing the final months of his senior year with the Golden Eagles hurt so much.
“It was almost a thing where you don’t believe it, there’s no way,” said Hocking, who carried a 3.93 grade point average and earned four varsity letters apiece in track and cross country, along with one in basketball. “It happens in movies and that’s it, it’s not real. We lost our chance to do a ton of things. For me, I always appreciated school and sports and stuff that goes with it, but I think there were some others that realized that maybe they didn’t hate school as much as they thought. There’s so much I wanted, and needed, to do at Wahlert and don’t get that chance.”
To make matters worse at Wahlert, its graduation ceremony has been pushed back again due to coronavirus concerns, and the Eagles’ baseball team had to suspend its season for 14 days due to the same reason.
“It’s mind blowing. It’s still hard to deal with,” Hocking said. “Every time I think about memories like going to state track, I get that realization that we won’t get to do it again. We were supposed to have graduation last week and it backed up again. I feel so bad for the baseball team, too.”
It’s all about staying positive for Hocking, though, and he’ll have plenty of memories to fondly look back on during his time in high school.
Along with gaining nine varsity sports letters, Hocking was a part of the National Honor Society and Dubuque Area Youth Leadership Council. He’s earned numerous scholarships while finding time to excel at Show Choir, Student Senate, Theater and church and campus ministry, just to list a few. He’s even worked at Olive Garden for the past year as a server and host.
“The most important thing is you have to be happy about it. Find joy in all those things,” Hocking said. “Find joy in the sport or activity and it’s easier to be good at it. Pour your heart into it. I always did that and I tried to put myself out there and meet more people. Being Catholic, I put God into everything I did and it always worked for me and keeps me happy.”
Doug Varley was Hocking’s principal for three years in middle school, and then coached him for another three years on the Eagles’ track team throughout much success.
“He’s a very well-rounded student-athlete,” Varley said. “He’s active in multiple sports and activities and is an excellent student. He’s a well-rounded young man, and probably the most positive person that I’ve ever coached. He’s always smiling, even after the hardest workouts there he is smiling. In negative situations, he’s a positive leader. His smiling face is infectious and it’s led to a lot of the success that he’s had.”
Hocking qualified for the Iowa state cross country meet on three occasions, but arguably had his greatest success on the track oval. Hocking qualified for the Drake Relays and the Iowa state meet all three years he was capable of doing so, and had strong goals of making it 4-for-4 this past spring. He competed at state in the 400 and 800, as well as the 4x400, 4x800 and distance medley relays. He helped the Eagles claim runner-up in the 4x8 as a sophomore, and then last year contributed in the Wahlert boys finishing runner-up in the team standings.
“In middle school he was a kid that got involved in everything,” Varley said. “He’s totally non-judgmental of other kids. For Jacob it’s, ‘Hey, let’s go have some fun and do everything we can,’ and that carried into high school. He was a leader in Show Choir and he sacrificed musicals in the spring because of track. He’s just so positive and he can make any situation a good situation.
“He doesn’t put limits on himself in anything. He’s not cocky or arrogant, he’s just got a ‘yes we can do this’ attitude. He’s respectful of his opponents but he’s not intimidated by them. He believes in himself and others. Jacob makes others around him feel that way, too.”
Hocking will be attending Loras College this fall and plans to run cross country and track, where he’ll join up with a couple more former Golden Eagles in Carter Oberfoell and Matt Bandy.
“I’m super excited because for me, it’s an easy transition from Wahlert,” Hocking said. “It’s a great atmosphere, as they have really close teams and they make noise in their conference. Lots of similarities to Wahlert, and it feels like a step up to the next level and I’m excited for that. It’s going to be like old times joining up with former teammates.”
For someone like Hocking, who cherished his time and opportunities as a prep, it was a cruel end to his senior year. While it may have ended sooner than planned, the most important detail is that he made the most of the time he had.
“I’d say when people tell you that you can’t balance things out, that’s a complete lie,” he said. “Did I not have time to do my homework? No, I always got A’s and never had a late assignment. You can do activities and do well in high school, so if you feel like trying something just go for it. Don’t waste that opportunity because in an instant it could be taken away from you.”