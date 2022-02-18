BY JIM LEITNER
TH sports editor
Dubuque Wahlert will induct three athletes and a special contributor into its Athletic Hall of Fame this spring.
Jude Burger, Randy Skemp and Steven Ihm will join longtime public address announcer John Rettenmeier in the Class of 2022. They will be inducted April 2 at the Grand River Center.
Burger, a 1998 graduate, earned seven varsity letters in three sports while landing academic honors in each. In cross country, he helped the Eagles earn two third-place finishes at the state meet and earned second-team all-state as a senior.
In basketball, he was all-Mississippi Valley Conference twice and landed MVC Athlete of the Year as a senior. In baseball, he earned all-MVC his junior and senior seasons and led the Eagles to state in 1997. He was named the MVC Athlete of the Year in his senior year.
Burger won the Gailen P. Thomas award as a senior and went on to play baseball at Wartburg, where he was all-Iowa Conference and all-region and helped his team to the Division III College World Series.
Skemp, a 1974 graduate, starred in basketball. He led the Eagles in scoring his junior and senior seasons and guided the team to state runner-up finishes both seasons. He landed first-team all-state honors as a senior and honorable mention a year earlier.
Skemp later played at Loras College, where he reached the 1,000-point club and still holds the program’s field-goal percentage record. He was inducted into the Loras Athletic Hall of Fame in 2003.
Ihm, a 2010 graduate, earned MVC Golfer of the Year his sophomore through senior seasons. He qualified for the state tournament as an individual three times and helped qualify his team twice.
Ihm led Indian Hills Community College to a national championship as a freshman and earned the Phil Mickelson Award as the top freshman in the NJCAA. He finished his career at the University of Iowa, earning first team all-Big Ten Conference two straight years and placing as high as fifth in the conference tournament. He turned professional in 2014 and has played on the PGA Latino Tour, the Web.com Tour and the Korn Ferry Tour. He had the low scoring average on the Web.com tour in 2019.
Rettenmeier, a 1982 graduate of Wahlert, has been the announcer for boys’ basketball games since 2001 and has been recognized for his professional and enthusiastic approach, as well as his willingness to donate his time to the program.
For more information on the Hall of Fame induction ceremony, contact the Wahlert activities office.
NCAA RULES AGAINST GREMMEL COMEBACK
Gannon Gremmel won’t wrestle for NCAA Division III contender Loras College after all. Via his Twitter account, the former Dubuque Hempstead state champion said the NCAA rejected his eligibility request because he currently holds two bachelor’s degrees.
Gremmel graduated from Iowa State University as a two-time all-American and the Big 12 Conference champion at 285 pounds last season. He thought he had eligibility remaining, as the NCAA granted athletes an extra year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Gremmel earned four state medals and reached the finals three times at Hempstead and wrapped up his career as the Class 3A state champion at 285 pounds in 2016. He has been working remotely in medical sales for Boston-based Olympus America.
LOCAL SKIERS WIN MIDWEST MOGUL EVENT
Two local skiers were among the overall winners at the Midwest Mogul Tour event last weekend at Sundown Mountain in Asbury, Iowa.
Dubuque’s Ryland Murphy posted the fastest time, and Spencer Rea, of Peosta, Iowa, put down the best trick at the second annual “I Like Big Bumps” event. Maxine Frendel, of Chicago, won for best form. And Rob Wagner, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, won for best costume.