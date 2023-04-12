Sixteen minutes into the match, Dubuque Senior head coach Kevin Noonan was audibly frustrated on the sidelines.
“Finish it off,” the Rams’ second-year coach clearly shouted after his team couldn’t capitalize on several early-match goal-scoring opportunities.
Senior controlled the possession and applied continuous pressure from the get-go in Tuesday’s matchup with Western Dubuque at Dalzell field, but a series of close-range mishaps, sailing shots and corner kicks that didn’t quite connect, left the match scoreless in an otherwise dominating 15-minute stretch by the Rams.
“It was frustrating, but you feel that pressure building, you feel it coming, it was just that one final piece short,” Noonan said. “You know it’s coming, but we were tired of waiting. Sometimes it just takes that one person.”
As has been the case all year, that one person was Nyle Jenkins.
The junior midfielder scored the first of his two goals at the 18:50 mark as Senior’s relentless first-half attack eventually paid dividends in a 5-1 victory over Western Dubuque.
“It was very frustrating for a while,” Jenkins said. “But once we got that extra touch to solidify that first goal, it kind of went on from there.”
Jenkins leads the Rams with six goals on the season. He narrowly missed recording his second hat trick of the year after a three-goal game against Hempstead on April 1.
“I still want more,” Jenkins said. “Being a junior now, I know it’s my time to step up and this has been really exciting so far.”
Ethan Callahan advanced a perfectly placed touch pass on the foot of a sprinting Jenkins who buried it for the match’s opening goal and a 1-0 Senior lead.
Jenkins’ second goal came in similar fashion after he outran the Bobcats’ defenders and Owen Hull fed him in stride for a 2-0 lead at 33:11.
Freshman Jack Kirman’s first career goal came on penalty kick at 36:38 to make it 3-0 Rams.
“Jack is a kid that really demands a lot from himself,” Noonan said. “The run he had to get up to that point, it was awesome, it was confidence. That was his goal, and hopefully that just gives him that much more confidence to build on as a freshman.
Senior’s 5-1 start to the season matches the 2021 team that lost a heartbreaker in the substate championship and fell one game shy of a state berth.
Jenkins, then a freshman, feels this team can take it one step further.
“We didn’t really lose anyone from last year,” Jenkins said. “We have basically the same team. With how we’re playing so far, I feel like we have a good chance.”
Hull gave the Rams a 4-0 lead in the 61st minute when he softly lofted the ball in open space over WD keeper Schuyler Ridenour.
Ridenour was once again rock solid in net for the Bobcats, containing a fierce Rams’ match-long attack and stopping 15 of the 19 shots on goal he faced.
Brody Staner put WD on the board with his team-leading third goal of the season in the 65th minute after his shot deflected off a Ram defender and found the back of the net.
Senior’s Seth Connolly closed the scoring with his first goal of the season in the 77th minute.
