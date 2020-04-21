David Eaton believes the Galena/East Dubuque/River Ridge girls track and field team has the potential to be the best in program history.
He’d like the chance to prove it.
Illinois High School Athletic Association officials plan to meet via video conference today to make a final determination on the postseason series, based on the governor’s announcement last week that high schools will not return to in-person learning this school year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The tri-op includes 21 athletes from River Ridge, 12 from East Dubuque and nine from Galena, and has won the past two Northwest Upstate Illini Conference championships.
“Our returning group is strong across all of the disciplines,” Eaton said. “We have four past state qualifiers on the roster and a group of leaders who are right on the cusp of the state qualifying standards. Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like we will have a chance to know what this team could have been.”
But Eaton has been impressed by the team’s resolve in the past six weeks.
“We have several athletes who are pursuing track and field at the collegiate level and the loss of this season, if it happens, will be a real blow to them,” Eaton said. “I am very proud of the work that they are continuing to do on their own with individual workouts. They are keeping in touch with each other for inspiration and motivation across and amongst all three schools. This senior class is a special group that our coaching staff will really miss, but I know that they will persevere and do great things in the future.”
Here is a look at the tri-op’s team:
GALENA/EAST DUBUQUE/RIVER RIDGE
Coach — David Eaton (21st season)
Returning starters — Brooke Dolan (soph.), Lizzy Eaton (sr.), Sydney Einsweiler (soph.), Avery Engle (soph.), Julia Finazzo (jr.), Riley Finn (jr.), Brianna Hilby (jr.), Sarah Hoftender (sr.), Brooksey Hudspeth (sr.), Amber Hupperich (soph.), Olivia Leonard (soph.), Mayson Marty (soph.), Ava Miller (soph.), Sara Miller (sr.), Anna Navarro (soph.), Paige Nicholas (soph.), Sarah Pratt (jr.), Destiny Schwartz (sr.), Anna Scott (soph.), Mary Scott (jr.), Libbey Schellenberger (jr.).
Outlook — Galena/East Dubuque/River Ridge returns nine all-NUIC performers in Eaton, Engle, Finazzo, Finn, Hudspeth, Marty, Schwartz, Mary Scott and Shellenberger. Finazzo placed fourth at the state meet in the long jump, and Finn qualified for state in the 400. Finazzo holds program records in the long jump (18-3¾) and 100 meters (12.91). The tri-op also graduated Breya Christopher, who placed third at the state high jump and now competes for Wartburg College. Like the boys team, the squad has plenty of depth with its 42 athletes out for the sport.