CASCADE, Iowa — With shots not falling, the Cascade girls basketball team needed to get back to basics coming out of the locker room from halftime.
After shooting just 7-for-26 from the field for a 27% clip in the first half on Tuesday night, the Cougars found much more success in the lane in the second half. With 16 of their first half shots coming from beyond the arc, the Cougars needed to attack Camanche’s 2-3 zone defense.
“Live and die by the 3, right?” Cascade interim coach Ernie Bolibaugh said. “We were hoping we wouldn’t shoot 2-for-16 from 3 in the second half like we did in the first, and we talked about that at halftime. Get in the middle, attack the rim a lot more, and get to the foul line to get our rhythm back a little bit.”
After driving the lane, the Cougars scored layups, drew fouls and took more poised shots from downtown as Alyssa Lux scored a game-high 17 points, Ally Hoffman scored all 15 of her points in the second half and the Class 2A No. 15-ranked Cougars pulled away from the Indians, 52-33, at Cascade High School.
“Our shots weren’t really falling, so we had to drive and get fouled,” said Lux, a sophomore that ranks 19th in the state with 16.3 points per game. “We hit some big free throws that got us going, and penetrating in the lane is what brought us back.”
Faith Bower added 10 points as the Cougars improved to 12-4 on the season after a 2-3 start, having won 10 of their last 11 games. With four new starters, Bolibaugh believed it could take a little time for the team to find its stride — and that time has seemingly arrived.
“We’re trying to find that depth and get those girls going in the game a little bit,” Bolibaugh said. “We’re continuing to work and taking care of the ball. Everyone’s coming around and it’s coming together.”
The Indians (3-12) had their best shooting game of the season and hung tough through three quarters. Lux’s steal and layup gave the Cougars a 14-9 lead early in the second quarter, but Camanche answered with an 8-0 run behind treys from Maddie Michels and Bridgette Hundley for a 17-14 lead.
The Cougars went nearly 7 minutes in the second without scoring, but a 3 from Taryn Hoffman and free throws from Bower in the closing seconds gave Cascade a 19-17 advantage at the break.
“Sometimes it’s not always pretty, but you do enough to win,” Bolibaugh said. “The girls made the plays in the second half.”
Lux’s 3 opened the third quarter, then Ally Hoffman — the lone returning starter from last year’s state semifinalist team — scored eight points in the frame by driving in the paint to push the lead to 33-26 heading to the fourth.
“I knew I had to step up this year with losing four key seniors from last year,” Lux said. “Everybody’s taking a key role on the team and we’re playing really well as a team right now.”
The Cougars closed it out with a strong 19-7 run in the final period to pull away to victory. Ally Hoffman scored seven points in the fourth and Bower added six as Cascade rode another tough effort from its defense — which is allowing a season average of 37.6 points per game — by creating 16 turnovers and holding the Indians to 38% shooting from the field (13-for-34).
“We’re really progressing as the year goes on,” Lux said. “We’ve made big improvements from the start of the year until now, and it’s just getting even better as it goes on. The shots weren’t always falling tonight, but we made the plays we needed to and that’s how you grow.”