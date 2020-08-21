With numerous young players filling new roles last season, Cascade was bound to take a few lumps while navigating through a 3-6 campaign.
Injuries didn’t help the matter. But with those young players now boasting a year of key experience under their belts and with six starters back on offense and another seven returning on defense, the Cougars are looking to get back in the district title hunt.
“It could be an exciting year,” said Cascade’s 16th-year head coach Tim Frake, who holds an 88-61 career record with the program. “We should have a balanced team as far as experience and youthful energy, between offense and defense, and from linemen to skill players. We should have good competition for most positions, which makes the team stronger. If our young men want to play, they are going to have to earn their way on to the field.”
It’s going to be the experience of the offensive and defensive lines that powers the Cougars this fall, with seniors Ted Weber, Kaleb Topping, Gabe Lange and sophomore Cole McDermott returning to the offense and Weber, Topping and senior Cody Kremer back for the defense.
“I feel like we lost some talent, but I think we can do very well this year,” said Weber, a lineman who helped Cascade run for 1,376 yards last season and also collected 26 tackles and four sacks as an edge rusher. “We return a strong group of guys and we should be playing very well on the line this year. We really want to have more than three wins like last year. We gained that experience and we’re thinking we can get more this year for sure.”
Senior Jackson McAleer is back at quarterback after throwing for 626 yards, five touchdowns and 13 interceptions last season. However, it will be an open competition for the position as junior Justin Roling will challenge for the spot. Roling did see action last fall and tossed for 114 yards with two TDs and no interceptions.
“Jackson worked very hard throughout the summer and into the fall,” Frake said. “I gave him the option of returning to his regular position, as he’s played wide receiver his whole life outside of last season, but he said no. He’s got the year of experience and wanted to battle for the starting job. It’s going to be a battle and time will tell. Overall, that position is going to be a strength for us.”
The running back position did take a hit with the graduation of both Colby Holmes and Ben Miller. Sophomore Jack Menster is the top back returning after gaining 157 yards with one score last season. Tanner Simon will front the wide receiver unit after catching 18 passes for 180 yards and a TD as a sophomore last season.
“We had good seniors last year that we lost like every team does,” Frake said. “But we’ve got young guys with good experience. We’re feeling good about where we’re heading.”
With new guidelines in place amidst the coronavirus pandemic, the players are focusing on what’s in their control and are just thankful for the chance to take the field this season.
“It’s definitely different,” Weber said. “I think we’re doing a good job of social distancing and trying to take in what Coach is telling us about all the different rules for game days. It’s just very different. We’re just very lucky to play. Just like baseball, every kid wants to get out and play and when other states aren’t doing that, we’re just fortunate to put that helmet on and compete.”
In a season already shortened to seven regular-season games — and if teams can remain healthy, are guaranteed a postseason berth — Frake and his staff are just trying to help keep his players level-headed and their opportunity in perspective.
“I don’t know if we will get to play the entire season, but just the chance, for as long as we can, to get back together for a game we love for the players and coaches is cherished moments,” Frake said. “With all that has happened over the last 5-6 months, I think we all have had an added awareness of how things we took for granted as normal should be valued.”