Although he didn’t expect them to be the final games of his junior baseball season, Cole Smith went out with a bang.
The Dubuque Senior shortstop went 7-for-8 at the plate in a doubleheader against Dubuque Wahlert and concluded the year with a .528 batting average before the season abruptly ended with the notice of a positive COVID-19 test. This week’s Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week led the conference in hitting and was named a unanimous all-Mississippi Valley Conference selection.
“Cole is one of those guys who works hard at every thing he does and puts a lot of work into his craft,” Senior baseball coach Andrew Reese said. “He demands a lot from himself and his teammates.”
Smith ended the season with four doubles, one triple and 14 RBIs while drawing 10 walks in 16 games.
“Cole had a pretty special season for us,” Reese said. “He was our two-hitter and did a great job of putting the ball in play.”
Cole, who moved from second base to the short stop position this season, earned second-team all-conference honors as a sophomore.
“I pretty much play baseball nonstop, and prior to the whole COVID thing I was going to take the year off of track to put in more work and to focus on baseball,” Cole said. “I was able to put on about 25 pounds over the last year by working out and I can tell it really helped my game. It’s great to see that hard work does pay off.”
Smith fielded at a .942 clip with just four errors in 69 chances.
“Cole did a tremendous job for us defensively,” Reese said. “He was voted as one of our team captains and he has evolved into a solid all-around player.”
Cole, who has been playing baseball for the majority of his life, said he was disappointed that the team did not get the opportunity to make a playoff run.
“We had to shut down right before the tournament began, and it was upsetting that we didn’t have any control over how our season ended,” he said. “I feel bad for the seniors, and it’s hard that it ended so quickly. We will never know what could have been.”
Cole plans on pursuing a collegiate baseball career, and has already gotten back on the field as a part of the Key West semipro team. He will then play fall ball with a travel team based out of Milwaukee, Wis.
“I really love the game, and it’s something I’ve been doing for as long as I can remember,” he said. “It’s a big deal to me, and I’m excited to see how much more I can improve over the next year.”