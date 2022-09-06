EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Kirk MacDonald assured followers of the Dubuque Fighting Saints that the wait will be worth it.
The United States Hockey League organization officially introduced the 38-year-old head coach to the public on Tuesday at Timmerman’s Supper Club, but fans won’t have the opportunity to see the team play in Dubuque until November due to renovations at Mystique Community Ice Center. In the meantime, the team will bus daily to Madison, Wis., for practice and open the season with an extended road trip.
“A lot of coaches say, ‘I love a 2-1 win,’ and sometimes that happens,” MacDonald said to a crowd of 165 corporate partners, billet families and supporters of the team. “But I tell you right now, I’d love to win 6-1 every night. I don’t want to give up a lot of goals, and I want us to score a ton. And, if you look at the teams I’ve coached in the past, we’ve been able to do both.”
MacDonald compiled a 158-86-34 record in four seasons as the head coach and director of hockey operations for the Reading Royals, the ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers. He follows Greg Brown, who stepped down this spring to become the head coach at NCAA Division I Boston College after one season in Dubuque.
MacDonald has known Brad Kwong — the managing partner of Northern Lights Hockey, which owns the Saints — for several years. And MacDonald has always been on Kwong’s radar as a strong candidate for coaching in Dubuque.
“Kirk brings a level of competitiveness and an excitement for the game that I believe all of you will love, and we’re really excited to have him here,” Kwong said. “It’s going to be a great year. I know it’s going to be a bit of a pause before we start at home, but when we get back here in November, you’ll see it’s going to be a fantastic year.”
MacDonald’s teams have been known for their work ethic and willingness to force the issue. And he consistently used the phrase “hunting pucks” while explaining his coaching style.
“We’re going to have a team that plays aggressive and creates offense by pushing the pace and forcing the other team into difficult situations,” said MacDonald, whose coaching staff includes associate head coach Evan Dixon and first-year assistant Zach Badalamenti. “I’d like us to be physical. I know the game has changed over the last 20 years, but there still can be an element of physicality, and when you knock a guy down, you make the game a lot harder for them.
“The more you do that, the more you have the puck and the more you demoralize the other team. The more goals you score, the more games you win.”
The Saints reported to Dubuque last week and have held four practices in Madison in preparation for a pair of exhibition games Friday and Saturday against the Green Bay Gamblers in Appleton, Wis. Dubuque opens the regular season Sept. 24 against Des Moines at the USHL Fall Classic in suburban Pittsburgh and plays eight games on the road before hosting the Madison Capitols on Nov. 4.
MacDonald has already made an impression on the squad with his high-intensity practices that eliminate the need for conditioning.
“I absolutely love his style, and I’ve been so impressed by his passion for the game and how badly he wants to not only help us improve as hockey players but also to win,” veteran defenseman Max Burkholder said. “Obviously, there are going to be similarities and differences between him and Brownie. They’re both great coaches with excellent resumes, but the one common trait is their will to win and their passion for teaching.”
MacDonald became the Saints’ sixth head coach since returning to the USHL in 2010. In that time frame, Dubuque remains the only franchise to finish above .500 and qualify for the Clark Cup Playoffs every season while posting a 413-222-73 record.
The organization annually sends at least one dozen players to NCAA Division I programs, and this past season, 14 former Saints appeared in the National Hockey League.
“We have an established criteria in what we look for in a head coach,” Saints general manager and president of hockey operations Kalle Larsson said. “When this position opened up, we had a deep pool of very qualified candidates from all levels of hockey, including the very top. But, early on, Kirk stood out to us for a lot of reasons. But, most importantly, he believes in the way we like to play the game and develop players.
“A lot of coaches talk about developing players. But, during the interview process, he was able to demonstrate what that means on a daily basis.”
The Saints opened camp with seven returning veterans — goaltender Paxton Geisel, Burkholder and forwards Mikey Burchill, Cole Helm, Max Montes, Shawn O’Donnell and Riley Stuart — on the 31-man roster. Lucas St. Louis and Fisher Scott also played in Dubuque as affiliates list players last season.
The camp includes goaltenders Ethan Dahlmeir and Marcus Brannman; and defensemen Tyler DesRochers, Caelum Dick, Jayden Jubenvill, Luke Malboeuf, Trevor Taulien, Theo Wallberg and Colby Woogk. The forwards include Michael Barron, Evan Brown, Gavin Cornforth, Jacob Jeannette, Nils Juntorp, Owen Michaels, Oliver Moberg, Noah Powell, James Reeder, Billy Renfrew, Jake Sondreal, Ryan St. Louis and Gunnar Thoreson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.