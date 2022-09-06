EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Kirk MacDonald assured followers of the Dubuque Fighting Saints that the wait will be worth it.

The United States Hockey League organization officially introduced the 38-year-old head coach to the public on Tuesday at Timmerman’s Supper Club, but fans won’t have the opportunity to see the team play in Dubuque until November due to renovations at Mystique Community Ice Center. In the meantime, the team will bus daily to Madison, Wis., for practice and open the season with an extended road trip.

