Riese Gaber scored two more times to pull within two of the Dubuque Fighting Saints’ career goal-scoring record in the United States Hockey League’s Tier I era.
But a Dubuque third-period comeback fell short Friday night in a 4-3 loss at Muskegon. The Saints have lost three straight for the first time this season.
Gaber staked the Saints to a lead just 77 seconds into the game with his USHL-leading 30th goal of the season and the 52nd of his two-year career. Gaber moved the puck out of his own zone to Stephen Halliday, who gained the Muskegon zone before returning the puck to Gaber in the right faceoff circle. Gaber skated behind goaltender Jack Williams and scored on a wraparound.
Muskegon tied the game at 16:40 of the first period, when Danil Gushchin converted a shorthanded 3-on-2 rush.
The Lumberjacks took their first lead of the game 9:37 into the middle stanza on a goal by Alexandros Gaffney. Cameron Berg took a shot from the right point that found its way to Gaffney’s stick in front of McCarthy’s crease. Gaffney’s partially deflected shot fluttered into the top left corner of the net.
With 6:02 remaining in the period, Gaber had a golden opportunity to tie the game. But, Williams made a highlight-reel glove save to preserve the one-goal cushion.
Muskegon pushed the lead to 3-1 at the 16:04 mark after prolonged pressure in the Saints’ zone. Rhett Pitlick scored on a wrist shot from the right faceoff circle.
Gaffney tallied his second goal on a rebound just 58 seconds later. Gushchin weaved through the Dubuque zone before working the puck to the net front for Gaffney.
The Saints had an opportunity to pull within two, but Williams denied Dylan Jackson on a penalty shot attempt 4:50 into the third period.
Dubuque eventually pulled within two at the 9:11 mark during the second half of a double-minor power play. Antonio Venuto tipped a Gaber shot from the right faceoff circle past Williams for his 14th goal of the season. Matthew Kopperud also assisted.
Gaber pulled the Saints within a goal 62 seconds later. Ryan Beck won a faceoff, and Halliday pushed the puck across the slot to Gaber for a one-timer and his 31st goal of the season and 53rd of his career. Seamus Malone holds the franchise record with 55 career goals.
The teams meet again tonight in Muskegon.