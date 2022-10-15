PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Ranked foes beware of Pioneer Stadium.
UW-Platteville is starting to click under first-year coach Ryan Munz.
The Pioneers’ defense delivered another gritty effort under coordinator Dan Bauder, holding NCAA Division III No. 14-ranked UW-River Falls to 6-for-20 on third downs, and former Benton High School (Wis.) standout Will Lawrence is giving UW-P a much-needed ground attack as the Pioneers upset the Falcons, 21-14, on Saturday at Pioneer Stadium on homecoming.
“So proud of the dudes,” Munz said. “We challenged them, and they’ve been challenged all year. They came and played 60 minutes of football. It was fun to see it.”
The win marked Platteville’s second over a top-15 ranked opponent this season at Pioneer Stadium, and No. 3 UW-Whitewater is coming to visit next Saturday.
“Big game. No rest,” Munz said. “You take this one and say, ‘Awesome, let’s celebrate it.’ Now there’s bigger fish.”
Lawrence, a sophomore, finished with 30 carries for 88 yards and a touchdown on the ground for the Pioneers (3-3, 2-1 WIAC), while also catching three passes for 22 yards and a score.
“I felt there was a huge opportunity,” Lawrence said. “We have struggled to run the ball very recently, but now we’re stepping up with five running backs ready to run at all times. It could be anyone. Coach (offensive coordinator/offensive line Brent) Allen came in and he’s changed the momentum of this program. He’s done some amazing things for us on the offensive side of the ball.”
The Pioneer defense allowed only 333 yards on 87 plays for a 3.8 yards per play average. Linebacker Sam Smith led the charge with 20 tackles, and defensive end Justin Blazek finished with 14 tackles and a crucial sack on River Falls’ final possession driving to tie the game.
“They stuck to the game plan and we adjusted some things,” Munz said. “We knew we were going to see a lot of plays and we knew we had to match them play-for-play. We showed up and Coach Bauder put a hell of a game plan together as always. It’s coming together, and that’s the fun part.”
The Falcons (4-2, 1-2) wasted little time in taking the lead, going on a 13-play, 75-yard drive in just 3:28 of their opening possession to take a 7-0 lead at the 7:07 mark of the first quarter.
While River Falls looked every bit the team that took down UW-Oshkosh in a top-15 showdown last week in its first possession, the rest of the half belonged to the Pioneers.
Original starting quarterback Michael Priami — who was drilled on the play and ruled out the rest of the game — hooked up with Ben Wilson on a 50-yard reception down the right sideline to the Falcons’ 7-yard line. Braeden Katcher stepped in and took a QB keeper for a touchdown on the next play to tie the game at 7-7 at 13:13 of the second quarter.
“We knew River Falls was a huge opponent and a juggernaut in the WIAC,” Lawrence said. “They’ve made huge strides the last few years and turned the program completely around. We knew it was going to be a tough game and it was a test for us. The O-line has made huge strides this season and are really starting to get a push off the ball.”
The Pioneer defense came up big to set up another score, as safety Sean McMillan picked off River Falls QB Kaleb Blaha and returned it 23 yards to the Falcons’ 7. Two plays later, Lawrence busted through on a 7-yard touchdown run for a 14-7 lead with 7:46 until halftime.
“A blue-collar, hard-nosed, I’m going to punch you in the mouth kind of runner,” Munz said of Lawrence. “We’re building a system around him and some of the guys and he definitely shows up on Saturdays.”
That score would hold to the break as the Pioneer ‘D’ held the Falcons to 50 yards, four punts and the interception in the rest of the half after the initial score.
The Pioneer defense was again a force in the third quarter, holding River Falls to 64 total yards and three punts as the offense extended the lead. UW-P delivered a 10-play, 64-yard drive that was capped by Katcher’s 9-yard touchdown pass to Lawrence out of the backfield in the left flat to make it a 21-7 lead with 5:30 left in the quarter.
“We knew they were going to be an up-tempo offense, and if we could hang with them, we could hang with anyone,” Blazek said. “The guys on the back end locked their receivers down so we could make plays in the front.”
River Falls opened the final period by tightening UW-P’s advantage. Blaha found Jager Reissmann on a 4-yard TD pass to cut the deficit to 21-14 with 11:39 remaining. The Pioneers answered with a nice 11-play, 39-yard drive that ate up 7:02 of clock, but it resulted in a punt that gave the Falcons the ball back at their own 12 with 4:37 to go.
The Falcons masterfully drove the field in the hurry-up offense, but the Pioneers buckled down and forced a fourth-and-6 at the UWP 11-yard line. Blaha’s pass to the end zone was out of bounds with pressure coming from Tristian Jindra.
“We were running hills after practices and doing whatever we could to prepare for them,” Blazek said. “It showed the later the game got. We were ready.”
Platteville went three-and-out as River Falls used all three of its timeouts to get the ball back at midfield with 39 seconds to play. With the Falcons on the move, Blazek came up with a gigantic sack on Blaha at the UWP 37 that moved the clock all the way down to nine seconds left. Now fourth down, all Blaha could do was toss a Hail Mary into the end zone that was knocked away.
“It all goes back to the head coach,” Blazek said. “Ryan Munz is in his first year here and everyone’s behind him. We’ll ride with him every single day of the week.”
