Even with a shortened season, East Dubuque’s Declan Schemmel wowed the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association.
A dynamic senior guard for the Warriors, Schemmel was named to the IBCA Class 1A all-state team on Monday to cap a terrific career at East Dubuque. Due to there being no postseason series in Illinois this season, there were no first, second or third teams recognized.
Schemmel received all-state recognition, the highest honor from the IBCA. He was a second-team selection last season.
Schemmel posted season averages of 17.4 points, 6.8 rebounds, 4.5 steals and 3.1 assists per game this season and finished with 1,090 career points. Schemmel also recorded a program-best 313 career steals over his four years on the varsity roster, and was a starter for three seasons.
He was also named last month as the Northwest Upstate Illini Conference West Division’s first-ever Player of the Year. The conference previously never tabbed a player of the year in each division before last season voting to include it for the 2020-21 campaign.
Schemmel was on pace to become the Warriors’ all-time leading scorer — breaking Tyler McLane’s record — before the pandemic forced a shortened senior season. But he still powered the Warriors to a 16-0 mark in the conference and 17-1 overall, their first season under coach Eric Miller to go undefeated in league play.
Scales Mound’s Benjamin Vandigo earned all-state special mention. The junior led the Hornets to a 12-4 mark on the season and averaged 15.2 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.2 steals per contest for the Hornets, who finished 7-2 in league play — with their only losses coming at the hands of East Dubuque.