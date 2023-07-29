CASCADE, Iowa – Nolan Baumhover put an end to the feel-good story of the Cascade Semi-pro Baseball Tournament on Saturday afternoon.

The Peosta fifth-place hitter delivered a two-run double to the left-centerfield gap in the top of the eighth inning to give the Cubs a lead they never relinquished against the Cascade Legends in the tournament’s championship game. His brother, Quinn, wiggled out of trouble in the final two innings to nail down a 5-3 victory for Peosta’s first title at Cascade since 1989.

