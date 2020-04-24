The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association this week canceled its spring state tournaments, but left the door open for teams to potentially compete during a short window during the summer.
Here is what area teams in the Six Rivers West Conference looked like this season:
BELMONT
Coach — Jeff Hodgson (26th season)
Last year — 26-1 overall, 14-0 Six Rivers; WIAA Division 5 state champions
Returning starters — Caitlyn Cushman (Sr.); McKenzie Reuter (Sr.); Peyton Johnson (Jr.); Mackenzie Shelnutt (Sr.); Ashley Knebel (Sr.)
Other returning veterans — Lily Caley (Soph.); Ashley Freeman (Soph.); Anna Hardyman (Soph.); Emery Runde (Sr.); Hailey Layer (Sr.); Lauren Helms (Soph.)
Outlook — The Braves had a few holes to replace from last season, including the conference’s player of the year and four other players named to the all-conference team. Cushman was a first-team all-Six Rivers pick last year, the Braves’ only returning all-league player. With five starters back, the Braves were looking to make a run at defending their title.
SHULLBURG/BENTON
Coach — Mark Brant (1st season)
Last year — 5-17 overall, 0-8 Six Rivers
Returning starters — Alexis Redfearn (Sr., 1B); Maddi Jerry (Sr., 3B); Sarah Fluhr (Sr., LF); Layla Alt (Jr., C); Kiera Sandlin (Jr., DP); Taylor Mowry (Jr., SS/2B); Faith Morrissey (Jr., P); Jaidyn Strang (Soph., Utility); Kennedy Allendorf (Soph., OF)
Other returning veterans — Janie Gleason (Sr., 3B); Diana Sanchez (Jr., OF); Kelsey Mick (Soph., P/OF)
Promising newcomers — Claire Tiedeman (Jr., OF); Gabriella McGovern-Cockrell (Jr., OF); Hannah Reints (Soph., P/3B); Anna Richardson (Fr., P/IF); Kaitlyn Mick (Fr. P/IF)
Outlook — The co-op was looking to improve on last year’s showing with a strong core of returning players, including all-Six Rivers honorable mention pick Alt. In addition to experience, Shullsburg/Benton also featured three pitchers, which could have made it a dark horse in the conference and postseason.
POTOSI/CASSVILLE
Coach — Ron Kading (1st season)
Last year — 11-12 overall, 9-6 Six Rivers
Returning starters — Avarie Breitsprecker (Sr., 2B); Shae Siegert (Jr., 3B/P); Paige Siegert (Jr., RF); Jessica Noonan (Soph., C); Aspen Walsh (Soph., 1B/OF)
Other returning veterans — Amanda Roling (Jr., 3B); Kylie Reuter (Soph., OF/1B); Gracie Breitsprecker (Soph., OF)
Promising newcomers — Justice Udelhofen (Sr., SS/OF); Grace Vogt (Sr., OF); Brenna Wheeler (Sr., OF); Rianna Reynolds (Sr., OF); Malia Weber (Fr., P); Chloe Timm (Jr., Utility); Laura Walker (Jr., OF)
Outlook — Kading was set to take over the program, in its first season of a co-op, after a long and successful run as Potosi’s baseball coach. The team returned five starters, including first-team all-Six Rivers picks Shae Siegert and Noonan, and was eager to take up a step up in the conference hierarchy.
RIVER RIDGE
Coach — Todd Breuer (1st year)
Last year — 12-15 overall, 6-8 Six Rivers
Returning veterans — Gracie Hamann; Bayli Mason; Madison Hecht; Britney Moravits; Kendell Esser; Ruby Breuer; Sidney Drone; Olivia Blum; Kennedy Copsey; Sammy Stagman; Sadie Crubel
Outlook — The Timberwolves graduated three starters from a year ago, but returned a stable of three pitchers in Hamann, Drone and Mason. The team set goals of continuing to improve, both on defense and in the pitching circle. Hamann was a first-team all-Six Rivers selection last year while Esser earned honorable mention.