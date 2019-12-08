It’s been a hot start down in Cascade, Iowa.
Nicole McDermott scored a game-high 17 points, Skylar Dolphin finished with 14 and the Cougars defense came to play as Iowa Class 2A No. 1-ranked Cascade defeated Camanche, 61-16, on Friday in Camanche, Iowa.
The win preserves the Cougars’ unbeaten streak at 3-0. They held the Indians to single digit scoring in every quarter, with a 41-11 halftime lead.
McDermott and Dolphin tied for a game-high three 3-pointers. Alyssa Lux added 12 points with two 3’s and Ally Hoffman finished with eight points.
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Bellevue 47, Anamosa 44 — At Anamosa, Iowa: Paxton Felderman finished with a team-high 13 points and the Comets fended off Anamosa’s attempt at a comeback.
Darlington 59, Iowa-Grant 55 — At Darlington, Wis.: Carter Lancaster’s 22-point night paced the Redbirds to a SWAL win. Michael Winders led the Panthers with 15 points.
East Dubuque 51, Byron 26 — At Lanark, Ill.: Declan Schemmel scored 18 points and the Warriors remained unbeaten at 5-0.
PREP WRESTLING
Bobcats win title — At South Wayne, Wis.: Tanner Gaul (113 pounds), Jared Cordes (138), Tony Lyon (160), Jake Hosch (182) and Jonathan Savolt (285) won their weight classes to help Western Dubuque outpace Darlington/Black Hawk, 279.5-162, at the Black Hawk Invitational. Jagger McCool (106), Ben Schueller (120), Trent Busch (145), Levi Burds (152), Emerson Lux-Morales (195) finished in second for the Bobcats.
Darlington/Black Hawk’s Cayden Milz (170), Fennimore’s Jayden Glasbrenner (120) and Belmont/Platteville’s Will Schaefer (195) also won titles.
Mustangs 15th at Cliff Keen Invite — At Independence, Iowa: Ben Faber placed fourth overall at 145 pounds and Dubuque Hempstead placed 15th overall at the 33-team Cliff Keen Invitational.
Adler Kramer (132 pounds) finished fifth and Cayden Lovett (285) placed ninth to round out the Mustangs.
Vikings go 3-2 — At Cascade, Iowa: Alex Jones (132), Jordan Wegmann (145), Nathaniel Gaul (152), Bo Struble (160) and Max Bahls (170) each went 5-0 as Edgewood-Colesburg beat Clayton Ridge (42-12), host Cascade (33-30) and Maquoketa Valley (42-30) at the Cascade Duals. The Vikings lost to MFL/Mar-Mac (42-36) and Starmont (48-35).
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Clarke 97, Peru State 83 — At Peru, Neb.: Dubuque Hempstead grad Keith Johnson led all scorers with 27 points, including a game-high six 3-pointers, and the Pride improved to 6-5.
Loras 82, Simpson 78 — At Indianola, Iowa: Jordan Matthews scored 21 points and Jordan Boyd added 20 as the Duhawks remained unbeaten in the American Rivers Conference with a win over the Storm.
Nebraska Wesleyan 88, Dubuque 63 — At Stoltz Center: Dubuque Hempstead alum Avery Butler finished with 10 points, the lone Spartan in double figures as Dubuque dropped its first game in the American Rivers Conference.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Clarke 77, Peru State 55 — At Peru, Neb.: Western Dubuque alum Morgan Pitz finished with a game-high 19 points, Tina Ubl finished with 14 points and nine rebounds, and the Pride pulled away for the win in the second half.
Loras 85, Simpson 80 — At Indianola, Iowa: Courtney Schnoor scored 25 points, Bellevue Marquette graduate Marissa Schroeder added 19 points and 12 rebounds, and the Duhawks improved to 7-1, 2-1 in the American Rivers Conference.
Nebraska Wesleyan 95, Dubuque 85 — At Stoltz Center: River Ridge (Ill.) graduate Tabria Thomas finished with 15 points to pace the Spartans, but Dubuque couldn’t take control after playing to a 53-53 halftime draw.
COLLEGE WRESTLING
Duhawks take 2 — At La Crosse, Wis.: Shane Liegel won by fall and major decision at 184 pounds as Loras defeated UW-Whitewater, 33-18, and UW-La Crosse, 37-9, at the La Crosse Duals.
Spartans crown 3 — At Stoltz Sports Center: Dubuque’s Delmonte Davis won a 16-8 major decision in his 184-pound title match as the Spartans crowned three champions at the UD Invitational. Ethan Cain (197) and Robert Melise (285) won round robin titles in their weight classes.
COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD
Spartans sweep battle of the Bluffs — At Dubuque: The University of Dubuque men’s and women’s track teams both placed first out of three teams in the annual Battle of the Bluffs indoor track meet. The Spartan men scored 62 points to out-pace runner-up Loras with 56. The women finished with 67 points to Loras’ 41.
Event winners for the Dubuque men were DaMon Street (high jump) and Maurice Cushion-Lewis (long jump). Leading the Spartan women were Alison Beeman (200 meter, high jump), Olivia Costly (400 meter), Alexys Johnson (pole vault), Alyssa Skrove (long jump) and Caroline Ferguson (shot put).
The Duhawk men earned titles from Josh Smith (55 meter, 200 meter), Patrick Mikel (400 meter), Mike Jasa (800 meter) and the 4x400. The Loras’ women title winners were Terrianna Black (55 meter), Kaylee Osterberger (800 meter), Elayna Bahl (55 hurdles), Michelle Budden (weight throw) and the 4x400 relay.
Clarke’s Nick Peterson won the men’s pole vault and Breanna Judkins finished first in the women’s triple jump for the Pride.