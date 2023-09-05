07212023-wdstatewin15-dk.jpg
Members of the Western Dubuque baseball team celebrate after defeating North Polk in the Iowa Class 3A state final July 21 at Duane Banks Stadium in Iowa City. It was one of many highlights this season for Dubuque County baseball.

 Dave Kettering

Dubuque County baseball reached one of its many crescendos on a comfortable Friday night in mid-July.

Behind two-time championship game MVP Isaac Then, top-seeded Western Dubuque handled North Polk, 6-2, for its second consecutive Iowa Class 3A state title in Iowa City. Just a few hours earlier and 200 miles to the west, Dyersville Beckman rolled past Underwood, 7-1, in the Class 2A championship game in Carroll.

