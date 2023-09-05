Dubuque County baseball reached one of its many crescendos on a comfortable Friday night in mid-July.
Behind two-time championship game MVP Isaac Then, top-seeded Western Dubuque handled North Polk, 6-2, for its second consecutive Iowa Class 3A state title in Iowa City. Just a few hours earlier and 200 miles to the west, Dyersville Beckman rolled past Underwood, 7-1, in the Class 2A championship game in Carroll.
Call it a daily double for Dubuque County.
Or the exclamation point on a banner baseball season across all levels of the game.
Western Dubuque entered the season ranked No. 1 despite replacing five starters from the first state championship team in program history, and the Bobcats never relinquished that perch in a 36-9 season. Along the way, the Bobcats won the Mississippi Valley Conference’s Valley Division title, the first in school history after joining the league in 2019.
Beckman, down to its last strike in the state quarterfinals before rallying to beat Pella Christian in eight innings, won its final two games at state by an 18-3 margin to claim its seventh title overall and first since 2017. The Trailblazers (25-9) also won the River Valley Conference’s North Division championship in their first season in the league after departing the WaMaC.
But wait, there’s more. A lot more, including:
HISTORIC STATE TOURNAMENT
Dubuque County made history at the state tournament.
For the first time since the Iowa High School Athletic Association began sanctioning a summer state tournament in 1946, four county teams — Western Dubuque and Dubuque Wahlert (30-14) in Class 3A and Beckman and Cascade (25-9) in Class 2A — qualified for state in the same season. And the four participants combined for an 8-2 record, with Wahlert’s loss coming to Western Dubuque in the semifinals.
Only Polk County, with five state tournament participants, produced more. But Polk County includes 15 schools to Dubuque County’s six.
This season marked the 18th time multiple Dubuque County teams have qualified for the state tournament. The previous high-water mark came last summer, when three teams — Western Dubuque, Beckman and Cascade — advanced to state. In the previous 17 occasions, two teams qualified.
Dubuque County teams have accounted for 60 appearances in the summer state tournament, including 20 by Beckman, 15 by Hempstead, nine by Wahlert, seven by Western Dubuque, six by Cascade and three by Senior. This season, Cascade earned back-to-back state berths for the first time in program history.
Beckman also leads the way with seven state championships, followed by Hempstead with four, Western Dubuque with two and Senior with one.
Since 1996, one year after the IHSAA expanded the state tournament fields from four to eight teams in each class, Dubuque County has sent at least one team to state in all but two seasons — 2007 and 2011. On 15 occasions since 1996, multiple Dubuque County teams have qualified.
HIGH SCHOOL DREAM LINEUP
A total of 16 area players garnered all-state recognition from the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association. Then earned the Graphic Edge Player of the Year award and highlighted the Super Team, while Bobcats freshman outfielder Brett Harris and Beckman junior utility man Luke Sigwarth also earned Super Team honors.
Western Dubuque junior second baseman Jake Goodman and senior outfielder Caleb Klein earned first-team recognition in Class 3A along with Wahlert senior outfielder Ryan Brosius. Beckman senior right-handed pitcher Nate Offerman and senior outfielder Luke Schieltz made the Class 2A first team along with senior utility man Cade Rausch of state semifinalist Cascade.
The area’s second-team selections included Wahlert senior second baseman Patrick Fitzgerald in Class 3A and Cascade senior shortstop Mason Otting and senior catcher Carter Schellsmidt, a Dubuque native now playing at Waukon, in Class 2A.
Wahlert senior right-handed pitcher Bryce Rudiger and senior utility man Jack Walsh both made the Class 3A third team. And Dubuque Hempstead junior outfielder Justin Potts and Dubuque Senior 12th grade utlity man Jonathan Wille collected third-team accolades in Class 4A.
Dubuque County sent eight representatives to the IHSBCA All-Star Series. Western Dubuque coach Casey Bryant served on the Large Schools East squad that included Then, Klein and team MVP Wille. Wahlert coach Kory Tuescher guided the Small East team with Schieltz, Brosius and Walsh.
ALL-DUBUQUE A-R-C FINAL
Dubuque assured itself an American Rivers Conference champion and an automatic NCAA Division III tournament berth in May, when Loras College and the University of Dubuque advanced to the league final at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Cedar Rapids. The Duhawks won, 12-7, for their first league tournament title and first NCAA berth.
Under veteran coach Carl Tebon, third-seeded Loras beat No. 6 Wartburg, No. 2 Luther, No. 1 Buena Vista and No. 5 Dubuque by a combined 49-21 score to go undefeated in Cedar Rapids. The Duhawks then dropped their first two games at the NCAA regional hosted by the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point.
HEART NORTH CHAMPS
For the second straight year, Clarke University won the Heart of America Conference’s North Division title. The Pride finished 29-18 (21-10 in the conference) and narrowly missed qualifying for the NAIA tournament.
Johnny Blake, a Dubuque Senior grad, became just the third all-American in program history, joining Michael Lopez in 2017 and Dubuque Hempstead grad Andrew Redman in 2015. Blake, a junior right-hander, went 6-3 with one save, a 1.75 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 72 innings to earn honorable mention accolades.
CHANGING ADDRESSES
Clarke’s Dan Spain moved across town to take the head coaching position at the University of Dubuque, following the retirement of Paul Wyczawski. Coincidentally, both coaches spent 11 seasons at their schools.
Spain left Clarke as the winningest coach in athletic program history at 335-215-1 and guided the Pride to the NAIA tournament four times — 2016, ’17, ’18 and ’19. The Pride won the 2017 Heart of America Conference regular-season title, claimed four North Division crowns and won the league tournament title in 2018. He took his top assistant coach, Redman, along with him to UD.
Wyczawski went 203-212-1 in his 11 seasons at Dubuque. He led the Spartans to the first conference championship in program history in 2018, when Dubuque also qualified for the NCAA tournament.
REA STICKS IN BIG LEAGUES
Cascade, Iowa, native Colin Rea signed a minor league contract with the Milwaukee Brewers organization in January with the hopes of earning a call-up to the big leagues. He did, and he’s pitched for the National League Central Division leaders for most of the summer.
In his 13th season of professional baseball, Rea has gone 5-5 with a 5.07 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 104 2/3 innings covering 21 appearances for the Brewers. He has made just four Triple-A appearances.
CAROLINA LEAGUE REUNION
Four players with ties to Dubuque County baseball took to the diamond for a Class A Carolina League series last month in Kannapolis, N.C.
Calvin Harris, a former Western Dubuque all-state catcher and all-SEC performer at the University of Mississippi, went 5-for-18 with five RBIs, three walks, a double and four runs scored in five games for the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers. The Chicago White Sox drafted Harris in the fourth round of the Major League Baseball Draft in July and assigned him to Kannapolis in early August.
The Down East Wood Ducks, an affiliate of the Texas Rangers, featured three players with local ties. Based in Kinston, N.C., Down East won four of the six games in the series.
Wahlert grad Ian Moller led the Dubuque County contingent offensively by going 6-for-16 with six runs scored, five walks and a pair of RBIs in five games in the series. He recorded the first three-hit game of his professional career in the second game of the series and went 3-for-5 in the fifth game.
Tommy Specht, another Wahlert grad, went 3-for-20 with a double and a walk in five games. He also turned in the defensive play of the week-long series during the second game, when he gunned down Kannapolis’ Chris Lanzilli trying to stretch a single into a double.
Down East’s Anthony Calarco, Harris’ teammate at Ole Miss, is the daughter of Farley, Iowa, native Sheri Rolwes.
Dubuque County has even more minor league baseball ties.
Wahlert grad J.J. Reimer serves as the hitting coach for the Carolina Mudcats, a Milwaukee Brewers affiliate in the Carolina League. Former big league catcher Eric Munson, who relocated to Dubuque with his wife Shanda, serves as the hitting coach of the Indianapolis Indians, the Triple-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates.
And Cuba City, Wis., native Theo Denlinger, who was born in Dubuque, pitches in the Boston Red Sox organization for the Double-A Portland Sea Dogs.
HARRIS’ HISTORIC DAY
The highlight of Calvin Harris’ collegiate season came May 6 at Missouri, when he went 4-for-6 with four home runs and 10 RBIs to set single-game program records for home runs and total bases and tie the RBI mark in Ole Miss’ 20-14 win.
He became the first SEC player to hit four home runs in a conference game and just the third to hit four home runs ever. For his performance, he earned the SEC Co-Player of the Week, the Dick Howser Trophy National Hitter of the Week and the Golden Spikes Performance of the Week awards.
NATIONAL RUNNER-UP
Southeastern Community College right-handed pitcher Casey Perrenoud earned second-team all-National Junior College Athletic Association accolades after leading the Blackhawks to a runner-up finish in the Division II World Series in Enid, Okla.
The Western Dubuque grad finished the season with a 12-2 record, a 2.46 ERA and 57 strikeouts against just 19 walks in 84 innings of work. He earned two wins at the World Series en route to being named all-tournament. In the process, the third-year sophomore secured an opportunity to pitch at Eastern Illinois University, which won the Ohio Valley Conference tournament to secure a berth in the NCAA Division I tournament.
ALL-STAR COLLEGIAN
After earning a regular role on the University of Iowa pitching staff as a freshman, Wahlert grad Aaron Savary became an all-star with the Waterloo Bucks in the summer collegiate Northwoods League. Because the game in Bismarck, N.D., ended early due to rain, he did not appear in the game.
Savary finished third on the Hawkeyes with a 3.22 ERA and fifth with a 1.31 WHiP and 12 appearances. Savary did not receive a decision but struck out 25 batters, walked 12, hit four batters and posted a .210 opponents’ batting average in 22 1/3 innings at Iowa.
Behind one of the nation’s best pitching staffs, Iowa tied a program record with 44 wins, finished third in the Big Ten Conference with a 15-8 record and reached the conference tournament championship game. The Hawkeyes made their first NCAA tournament appearance since 2017 and won two games at the Terre Haute Regional.
SEMI-PRO PARITY
For the past few summers, Key West owned a monopoly on semi-pro championships. This summer, parity took over.
The Ramblers and Zwingle tied for the most titles at three apiece, but nine different teams claimed at least one championship in the area’s 14 tournaments, including the Eastern Iowa Hawkeye League and Prairie League playoffs. The season-ending Bernard Tournament featured four semifinalists — Rickardsville, Pleasant Grove, Bellevue and Farley — all seeking their first title of the summer, and it took a seventh-inning walk-off for Rickardsville to edge Bellevue, 7-6, in the final game of the season.
The Dubuque Packers and Balltown won one tournament apiece and shared the Prairie League playoff crown after excessive heat forced the postponement of the final. Cascade, Worthington, Epworth, Peosta and Rickardsville each won a tournament this summer.