Few players epitomize the University of Mississippi’s roller-coaster baseball season quite like Calvin Harris.
From a red-hot start to an untimely injury to sporadic playing time, the former Western Dubuque High School all-stater persevered. And, now, he will finish his sophomore season in the promised land: the College World Series in Omaha, Neb.
The Rebels (37-22) meet Southeastern Conference rival Auburn (42-20) at 6 p.m. Saturday on the second day of the College World Series. Two other SEC teams — Texas A&M and Arkansas — made the field, along with Texas and Oklahoma, of the Big 12; Stanford, of the Pac-12; and Notre Dame, of the Atlantic Coast Conference.
“This season has been pretty sporadic at times, but the biggest thing for me was to keep doing all of my preparation and keep working hard,” Harris said Sunday after the Rebels blanked Southern Mississippi, 5-0, to sweep the best-of-three Super Regional in Hattiesburg, Miss. “I wanted to make the most of the opportunities I did get and just be a great teammate along the way.
“It’s very rewarding to see all of the hard work pay off, but the job isn’t done yet. We have a trip to Omaha to look forward to right now.”
Harris is hitting .322 (29-for-90) with five doubles, one triple, one home run, 15 RBIs, 14 walks and a .415 on-base percentage this season. He has appeared in 37 of the Rebels’ 59 games while playing catcher, first base, right field and designated hitter.
A preseason top-five pick in most of the polls, the Rebels won their first nine games of the season.
But Ole Miss put itself squarely on the NCAA bubble with an inconsistent regular season and a 3-1 loss to Vanderbilt in the opening round of the SEC tournament on May 24. Then came the excruciating six-day wait to see if the Rebels earned an at-large bid to the 64-team field.
“We struggled for about three or four weeks to put it all together in all phases of the game,” Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco said. “In our league, if you do that, you’re going to get beat up, and we did. At one point, we were 7-14 in the SEC, and that’s doomsday in our league. But we got some wind in our sails on Memorial Day when we got invited to the tournament.
“The team we thought was going to be a good one has played really well the last few weeks. But, this season, there was never a time when I felt in the dugout that the players felt like they weren’t going to win. That’s a good sign, and it comes from the leadership of our older guys.”
In the Coral Gables Regional, the Rebels avenged last year’s Super Regional loss to Arizona, 7-4, in the first game; edged No. 6-ranked Miami, 2-1, on the second day; and pounded Arizona, 22-6, to advance to the second weekend. Ole Miss then recorded its first two shutouts of the season, 10-0 and 5-0, in eliminating No. 10 Southern Mississippi on its own diamond in the Super Regional this weekend.
For the last three tournament games, Bianco inserted Harris into the lineup in right field while shifting Justin Bench to centerfield and Garrett Wood to third base. The combination has paid big dividends, including Harris going 5-for-13 with three runs scored and two RBIs.
“I just tried to step in and contribute any way I could,” Harris said. “Whether that’s moving a guy over or trying to get a base hit to get things started, I just wanted to help the team win.”
Through the first six games of the season, Harris led Ole Miss in hitting with a .538 average (7-for-13), one double, four RBIs, three walks and eight runs scored. Then, he suffered an oblique injury that sidelined him most of March.
“That was definitely tough,” Harris said. “It was a long three weeks, especially after swinging the bat so well to start the season. All I could do was put my head down and keep working hard.”
When his collegiate season ends, Harris will play for the Cotuit Kettleers in the prestigious Cape Cod League. The league has long been considered the top collegiate wooden bat league in the country and begins play this weekend. Harris will play for Mike Roberts, who spent 20 seasons at the University of North Carolina and now works in the Pittsburgh Pirates organization.
“It’s the best college summer league in the country, so I’m looking forward to the opportunity. It should be a lot of fun,” Harris said. “But, to be honest, it’s kind of hard to think about it too much with Omaha coming up.”
