PEOSTA, Iowa — After nine holes, Ava Kalb seemed destined for a round closer to 90.
Then, the Dubuque Wahlert sophomore found her putting stroke, started hitting it cleaner, and followed up an 8-over-par front nine with an even-par 35 on the back for a score of 79 to earn medalist honors after the first round of the city meet Monday at Thunder Hills Country Club.
It was the first time that Kalb — who has played at Thunder Hills since her youth — broke 80 at the course.
“I didn’t play too well on the front, but I really picked it up on the back,” Kalb said. “It was fun playing with people that I knew.”
Kalb said an unreliable putter caused her havoc throughout the first nine holes, but quickly recaptured her stroke on the back, highlighted by an impressive three-hole stretch.
“I could not putt (on the front nine), but then I birdied Hole 11, and then I eagled Hole 13,” she said.
After the birdie on 11, Kalb hit for par on No. 12, and reached the green on the par-5 13th hole in two strokes, setting up a rare putt for an eagle.
“I was on in two and then I sunk that long putt for eagle,” Kalb said of her 20-foot eagle putt that capped off a 3-under stretch on the three holes. “I was just hitting everything more solid and my putting just turned around.”
Kalb’s 79 was the driving force behind Wahlert sitting atop the team standings after the first round. The Golden Eagles finished with a total 370, with Western Dubuque (372) in second, Dubuque Senior (389) in third, and Dubuque Hempstead (435) fourth.
The Golden Eagles also counted scores from Katelyn Vaassen (86), Maggie Heiar (98), and Julia Busch (107).
“This is our first meet, so this is all on them,” Wahlert coach Dan Mulligan said of his team’s effort. “We’ve barely practiced, we’ve had some indoor stuff, we’ve played a few holes, but haven’t even played a full nine holes yet. So, this is all them, just having a positive attitude, coming out and seeing what we’ve got. They did a great job.”
Western Dubuque provided the most consistent scores of the day, with each player shooting sub-100 rounds. McKenna Stackis, who won a regional title last season, led the Bobcats with a round of 86. Hanna Kluesner and Cece Ball each shot a 95, and Gabi Fagerlind finished with a 96.
Dubuque Senior’s Kylie Felderman fired the day’s second-best round with an 85 to pace the Rams and earn runner-up medalist honors. Fellow 12th-grader Paige Lewis finished with a 92, while Olivia Dushen (104) and Evelyn Deutsch (108) rounded out the Rams’ scoring.
Emma Daughetee led Hempstead with a 98. The Mustangs also counted scores from Carleigh Hodgson (108), Sydney Lyon (111) and Mia Westland (118).
The final round of the city meet will take place on May 4 at the Dubuque Golf & Country Club.
“It’s going to be a fun competition,” Kalb said. “It’s always fun playing with girls that I grew up with and played with all summer.”