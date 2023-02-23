02112023-wahlertvscrestwood4-sg.JPG
Dubuque Wahlert’s Claire Lueken passes around an oppomnent during a Feb. 11 game. Lueken was named to the all-Mississippi Valley Conference Mississippi Division first team.

 Stephen Gassman/Telegraph Herald

Three area athletes received first-team accolades as the Mississippi Valley Conference released its all-division girls basketball teams on Wednesday.

Wahlert’s Emma Donovan earned first-team all-Mississippi recognition after leading the Golden Eagles to their second state tournament berth in three seasons.

