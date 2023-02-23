Three area athletes received first-team accolades as the Mississippi Valley Conference released its all-division girls basketball teams on Wednesday.
Wahlert’s Emma Donovan earned first-team all-Mississippi recognition after leading the Golden Eagles to their second state tournament berth in three seasons.
The senior narrowly missed averaging a double-double, amassing 12.3 points and 9.8 rebounds per game.
Donovan is joined on the Mississippi first team by teammate Claire Lueken. The sophomore led Wahlert with 13.2 points per game, while collecting 6.7 rebounds.
After falling one game shy of reaching its first trip to Des Moines since 1994, Dubuque Senior saw two players recognized on the Mississippi Division second team.
Rams leading scorer Sam McDonald (13.1 ppg, 5.7 rpg) and fellow 12th-grader Josie Potts (11.3 ppg, 2.5 apg), as well as Wahlert senior Nora King (5.2 ppg, 4.4 apg, 2.6 spg) all landed on the Mississippi Division second team.
Senior’s Anna Kruse and Elly Haber, along with Wahlert’s Maria Freed and Olivia Donovan earned honorable mention recognition from the Mississippi Division.
Western Dubuque sophomore Karrington Asp landed on the Valley Division’s first team after nearly willing her team to an improbable state berth before narrowly falling to Cedar Rapids Xavier in Tuesday’s 3A regional final. Asp averaged 11.7 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Bobcats this season.
Fellow Bobcat sophomore Kaitlyn Thole landed on the Valley Division second team after averaging 10.6 points and 8.7 rebounds.
Though wins were tough to come by, Hempstead’s Camdyn Kay put together an impressive season and earned second-team Valley honors. The junior averaged 15.8 points, 7 rebounds and 3 steals this season.
Hempstead’s Chandler Houselog and Mady Pint, and Western Dubuque’s Carson Koerperich and Brooklyn Firzlaff received honorable mention Valley Division accolades.
