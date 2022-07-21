CARROLL, Iowa — The final score doesn’t even begin to tell the story on this one.
For five and a half innings, Beckman Catholic was the better team. The Trailblazers outhit and outpitched the mighty Bulldogs for the game’s majority.
The scoreboard just didn’t reflect it and one bad late inning spelled doom.
Top-seeded Van Meter broke open a 1-1 tie with an eight-run sixth inning to take down upset-minded Beckman Catholic, 9-4, in an Iowa Class 2A state semifinal matchup at Merchants Park on Thursday.
“This was an epic battle going into the bottom of the sixth,” Beckman head coach Fred Martin said. “If we just could have got a couple key hits with all those guys on base. In many of the other fields we play on, we would have had two or three home runs…but that’s baseball. It was a really fun game to coach in.”
Martin, who coached his final game after six years at the helm of Beckman, will remember Thursday’s game for the way his team competed.
“I’ll always remember this game as a good game,” Martin said. “Not a bad game that we got beat, it was just a quality game that we played, and that’s baseball. “I’m not gonna be down about this game. This was a quality game, a fun game, and I’ll leave it at that.”
Van Meter (38-0), which is coached by Western Dubuque grad Eben Baumhover and won its 53rd straight game, will play for its fourth straight 2A state title today at 2:30 p.m. against Estherville Lincoln Central, which topped Wellman Mid-Prairie in Thursday’s other semifinal.
Beckman bowed out at 25-14 after making its 19th state tournament appearance.
The formula was there: A big-time pitching performance while outhitting the opponent, seizing an early lead and continued offensive pressure throughout. It was the exact recipe the Trailblazers needed to take down the undefeated, three-time defending state champion.
Beckman grabbed the lead in the top of the second when Owen Huehnergarth legged out a two-hop infield single, advanced on a wild pitch, and scored on Matthew Florence’s sharp RBI base hit up the middle.
“We can hit good pitching,” Martin said. “I’ve been around this thing for a long time, and this is one the best hitting teams that I’ve seen at Beckman. One through nine, we can hit. I was very pleased with our hitting this year and, man, I can’t say enough about this team.”
That early advantage seemed to instill confidence into Blazers’ pitcher Luke Sigwarth. The flame-throwing right hander, predominately used as a closer in the regular season, was making his season debut as a starter on the biggest of stages.
“The coaches told me yesterday at practice that I was going to start,” Sigwarth said. “They were hoping for me to go three or four (innings). I ended up going five.”
Sigwarth, who admittedly gets an adrenaline rush in his more familiar role as a closer, said that same type of jolt before Thursday’s contest.
“I was pretty amped up tonight, too,” he said.
And for five masterful innings, he stymied the top-ranked team in 2A.
Over five innings of work, Sigwarth, a sophomore, allowed four earned runs, struck out five, and walked just one.
The Bulldogs scratched across a run in the second to tie the game. Ike Speltz opened with a double and came around to score on an RBI groundout by Ben Gilliland.
Though the game remained deadlocked at 1-1 for the next four innings, Beckman had opportunities in every frame to grab control. The Blazers placed runners in scoring position in every single frame, but couldn’t quite push across that elusive go-ahead run.
The old adage, baseball is a funny game, rang true as several of Beckman’s outs with runners on base were well-struck line drives right at Bulldog defenders.
“It’s baseball, simple as that,” Trailblazers’ leadoff hitter Luke Schieltz said. “It is what it is. We came in here confident. They didn’t have their (number) one or (number) two (pitchers), so we knew we could hit the ball like we did all year. I trusted every single guy in our lineup that we could hit the ball, and we did.”
Sigwarth nearly gave himself a lead on the mound twice with two ropes to center field that would have scored multiple baserunners. If Florence’s liner to center or Schieltz’s hot shot to right weren’t directly at Van Meter’s outfielders, Beckman would have snagged that elusive lead late in the game.
Instead, an error kickstarted a dreadful bottom of the sixth that essentially sealed the game’s fate. The Bulldogs sent 12 batters to the plate, and in the blink of an eye, grabbed a 9-1 advantage.
Ironically, for Beckman, two of those long-awaited big hits with runners in scoring position came too little, too late. Lane Kramer laced a two-run triple in the seventh, and Florence added an RBI single to make the final score 9-4.
“I love this group of guys,” said Kramer, a senior who suited up for the final time in Thursday’s defeat. “They are my family and they will always be. Just to put up that good of a fight for that long against a team like that, I’m so proud of us.”
