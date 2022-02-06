Dubuque Wahlert was left out of the Iowa district wrestling tournament last season.
The Golden Eagles are back this year with a little firepower.
Dustin Digman pinned his way to the 182-pound championship, and Jerren Gille (120) and Diego Mejia Moreno (138) also won individual titles at the Iowa Class 2A sectional tournament in Davenport, Iowa, on Saturday.
Those three, plus three Maquoketa wrestlers advanced to next weekend’s district tournament hosted by Maquoketa.
In total, 33 wrestlers advanced to next week’s district tournaments, including an area-best 12 by West Delaware — which will join Maquoketa and Wahlert at Saturday’s district tournament.
Ivan Martin won the 132-pound title and Pryce Schueller (113) and Ben Thines (182) finished runners-up to advance for Maquoketa.
Host Davenport Assumption topped DeWitt Central, 231-222, for the team title. Maquoketa (129) was fourth, followed by Wahlert (80).
West Delaware conquered the first step on its quest for a state dual championship three-peat.
The Hawks cruised to the team title, 292-157, over Tipton, at its 2A sectional in Manchester to qualify for Tuesday’s regional duals.
Brayden Maury (106), Carson Less (120), Jax Miller (126), Blake Engel (132), Brent Yonkovic (138), Jadyn Peyton (160), Will Ward (182), Wyatt Voelker (195) and Sawyer Falck (220) won sectional championships for the Hawks, who advanced 12 to next week’s district meet in Maquoketa.
Carson Turnis (145), Logan Peyton (152) and Cameron Geuther (285) finished as runners-up for West Delaware to advance.
CLASS 1A
Dyersville Beckman will be back in the regional duals, too.
Jake Schmidt (113), Nick Schmidt (126), Levi Feldman (182) and Owen Huehnergarth (195) won individual championships to help Dyersville Beckman to a runner-up team finish at the Class 1A sectional in Monona.
Conner Grover and Jason Koopman finished as runner-up to give the Trailblazers six qualifiers for next weekend’s district tournament at Cascade, Iowa.
MFL/Mar-Mac beat Beckman, 234.5-196, for the team championship, but both qualified for Tuesday’s regional dual tournament.
Nick Schmidt, Huehnergarth and Koopmann were state qualifiers a year ago.
Cascade freshman Brock Morris was among three Cougars to win sectional championships. He was joined atop the medal stand by returning state qualifier Trever Freiburger (132) and Cade Rausch (220).
Clayton Ridge’s Erik Flores (106) and Bellevue’s Jake Hiland (138) both finished as runners-up.
Maquoketa Valley advanced Michael Schaul (152), Aiden Salow (182), Nathan Bietz (195) and Brady Davis (220) as second-place finishers.
Edgewood-Colesburg’s Marcus Gaul finished runner-up at 106 at a Class 1A sectional in Arlington to reach his first district tournament.
Peyton Gaul (113) and returning state qualifier Dawson Bergan (120) finished third for the Vikings, who were seventh in the team standings with 57 points.
Wapsie Valley topped Starmont, 239-173, for the team championship.