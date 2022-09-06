Western Dubuque made quick work on the road Tuesday night.
Libby Lansing floored nine kills, Ava Demmer added 25 assists and 11 digs, and the Iowa Class 4A No. 7-ranked Bobcats briskly swept Cedar Rapids Washington, 25-8, 25-14, 25-6, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Hailey Wulfekuhle delivered seven kills and an ace on a perfect 14-for-14 serving for the Bobcats (8-2). Erica Ernzen had five kills and four aces, while Ella Meyer finished with 17 digs and three aces.
Dubuque Senior 3, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 2 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Brooke Sullivan nailed 15 kills, Jenna Lewis had 32 assists and Sophie Link 30 digs as the Rams battled past the J-Hawks in a thriller, 21-25, 25-23, 19-25, 25-18, 15-7.
Dubuque Wahlert 3, Cedar Rapids Prairie 1 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Anna Roling floored 13 kills and Ella Kelleher added 11 kills, Olivia Donovan had 34 assists and the Golden Eagles beat the Hawks, 21-25, 25-14, 26-24, 26-24.
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 3, Dubuque Hempstead 1 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Dani Kurth delivered 11 kills on a .714 average, and Maggie Nevins added 26 assists, but the Mustangs fell to the Cougars, 25-19, 25-18, 18-25, 25-22.
Galena 2, Stockton 0 — At Galena, Ill.: Gracie Furlong smashed 10 kills, Paeton Hyde downed eight, and Julia Townsend chipped in 29 assists as the Pirates moved to 12-1 with a sweep over Stockton, 25-8, 25-14.
West Carroll 2, East Dubuque 0 — At Savanna, Ill.: Rachel Anger had five kills and Annika Husemann added five digs and four assists as the Warriors fell on the road, 25-18, 26-24.
River Ridge (Ill.) 2, Scales Mound 1 — At Scales Mound, Ill.: Addison Albrecht had nine kills and Amie Richmond added eight kills as the Wildcats battled past the Hornets, 25-23, 17-25, 25-19.
River Ridge (Wis.) 3, Cassville 0 — At Patch Grove, Wis.: Kenzi Mergen had 24 digs and Abby Tasker floored four kills, but the Comets were swept, 25-20, 25-9, 25-16. Payton Millin led River Ridge with 14 kills.
Darlington 3, Riverdale 0 — At Muscoda, Wis.: The Redbirds moved to 2-1 on the year with a 25-14, 25-18, 27-25 sweep over Riverdale in a Southwest Wisconsin Activities League matchup.
PREP CROSS COUNTRY
Eagles win home meet — At Guttenberg, Iowa: Keaton Reimer won the individual championship in 17:40, Gavin Moser was third in 18:12, and Clayton Ridge placed all five scoring runners in the top 15 to win the Clayton Ridge Invitational, 44-47, over Maquoketa Valley. Matthew Schaul was fourth in 18:15 to lead the Wildcats.
Beckman Catholic’s Jacob Schlarmann (19:12), Andrew Schlarmann (19:14) and Adam Gaul (19:25) finished 8-9-10 to help the Trailblazers finish third with 57 points.
On the girls side, Beckman’s Julia Mertz was runner-up in 20:54 and Maria Kruse was third in 21:16 as the Trailblazers won the team title, 28-45, over Sumner-Fredericksburg.
Southwestern/Cuba City/Benton 3rd — At Boscobel, Wis.: Hanna Martensen placed fourth in 21:06 to lead Southwestern/Cuba City/Benton (99) to a third-place team score at the Ryan Zimpel Memorial. Lily Hoppman (22.58.8) was 14th, and Ashlyn Pitzen (24.34.4) was 19th.
Fennimore (120) finished third overall on the boys side and was paced by Riley Foreyt’s eighth-place time of 17.42.8.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Dubuque Senior 86, Iowa City High 82 — At DCSD Aquatic Center: Molly Gilligan won the 100 breast stroke (1:14.50) and 200 individual medley (2:19.86) to lead the Rams to a narrow win over the Little Hawks. Senior got individual wins from Evie Hall (100 butterfly), Savanna Koch (100 freestyle), and Kaitlyn Vantiger (500 freestyle).
Cedar Rapids Jefferson 107, Dubuque Hempstead 77 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Nora Davis won the 100 backstroke and the 200 freestyle, Callie Dolphin won the 100 butterfly and 200 individual medley, and Kenzie Tomkins placed first in the 100 freestyle, but the Mustangs fell to Jefferson on the road.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Carroll 1, UW-Platteville 0 — At Waukesha, Wis.: Carroll broke a scoreless tie with a late goal in the 83rd minute to defeat the Pioneers.
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
UW-Platteville 3, Beloit 0 — At Beloit, Wis.: The Pioneers moved to 5-0 on the season with a 25-18, 25-10, 25-7 sweep. Kylie Greenfield led UW-P with seven kills, and Jaelyn Stadler added seven digs.
