The Dubuque Senior boys soccer team enjoyed its most successful season in a generation last year.
With the return of top scorers Kyle Konrardy and Nyle Jenkins, the Rams have an offense capable of piling up goals in a hurry, and hope to take it a step farther this season.
And maybe even beyond this spring. After all, it is still a fairly young team with only three seniors on the roster, all playing in a reserve role.
“We lost a lot of people, we still have the younger group,” Jenkins said. “We don’t have any seniors starting on varsity, so we still have a young team. But we’ve all played together for a while so we still have that chemistry and connection.”
That connection starts up top with Jenkins, a sophomore midfielder, and Konrardy, a junior forward.
Both share the team lead with five goals; Jenkins leads the team with five assists.
Call it “The Kyle and Nyle Show.”
“It’s huge, because both of them are different kinds of players,” Senior coach Kevin Noonan said. “Nyle is a player who you never know quite what he’s going to do. He can dribble, he can shoot, he can pass, he can do all of that. Really can do whatever he wants in a game and that’s hard to defend against. Some defenders prey on the fact that you pick up on somebody’s tendencies early in the game and you just go with that, and he’s just so hard to defend in that sense.
“Kyle, he’s just pure athleticism. He’s a guy that will fit right into the college game because he’s just so powerful, and again, he can do the things Nyle can do, where you never quite know what he’s going to do. But even when you know what he’s going to do, it’s hard to stop because he’s just so powerful.”
Konrardy opened eyes beyond the soccer field as a placekicker for the Rams’ football team this fall, then saw his prospects rise even further after standing out at a Kohl’s kicking camp this winter. He plans to attend a few more Kohl’s camps, but isn’t decided on if he will play football or soccer in college — soccer is his favorite sport and he said he was looking at potentially pursuing an engineering degree.
Konrardy was the team’s second-leading goal scorer last year with nine, behind only his older brother, Jacob, as the Rams went 11-5 overall and reached the Iowa Class 3A substate final after not winning a single playoff game for more than a decade.
Jenkins was fourth on the team with five goals and had a team-best 10 assists as a freshman.
A 2-1 loss to Cedar Falls in the 2021 substate final, and a 2-1 start to this season, has provided valuable lessons for a program still looking for its first trip to the state tournament.
“When we play those good teams, we have to keep our heads higher and play up to their level, not down to the lower teams,” Konrardy said, “so we can keep our heads high and keep the intensity high so we can keep pushing toward the win.”
Wherever the Rams end up this season will depend on how well Jenkins, Konrardy and the rest of the team can combine their lightning-quick offense with a revamped defensive line.
But, with a pair of players like Jenkins and Konrardy, Senior knows it is a dangerous team.
“With Nyle, I try to stress, ‘do something different every time. Be a player that is hard to mark.’ With Kyle, it’s ‘be hard to mark in a sense that you’re constantly a problem. Constantly being that threat that people know,’” Noonan said. “With Kyle, for example, you know he’s going to want to shoot, you know he’s going to want to run onto the ball, stuff like that. But even if you know that, how do you really stop it?
“That’s what we have with those two guys, it’s just two players who bring different things to the game and that’s a huge part of it, they’re different players. When you have two guys who contrast like that and can play off each other, it’s huge.”