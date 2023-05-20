DES MOINES — A freshman, a sophomore, a junior and a senior.
Makes for a golden concoction.
Behind a fantastic final leg from Keelee Leitzen, the Hempstead girls distance medley, along with Ayla Osterkamp, Mallory Tomkins and Brooke O’Brien, claimed gold in the Class 4A girls distance medley on Friday morning at the Iowa state track and field championships at Drake Stadium in 4:05.27.
Leitzen, a junior who earned her second medal of the weekend after taking fifth as part of Thursday’s 4x800, closed a considerable gap over her final 800-meter leg and edged Ankeny’s Allie Macke by less than four-tenths of a second at the finish line.
“I heard my coach yelling the last 150 meters, and I was just pumping,” Leitzen said. “The last 100 meters, I realized how bad I wanted this. The pain will go away; victory is forever. When I crossed the finish line, I was just so happy. To be with this team is just amazing.”
For Osterkamp, a sophomore, and Tomkins, a freshman, it was their first taste of state-meet gold.
“Obviously, we wanted this bad, and we were hoping for it,” Osterkamp said. “We knew it was gonna be really close. It was a huge fight. Keelee did a good job carrying us there at the end.”
Tomkins earned gold in her state-meet debut.
“It feels unreal; it hasn’t quite set in,” Tomkins said. “I was just thinking, ‘Get it to Brooke so she can get it to Keelee,’ and they brought it home for us.”
O’Brien, the quartet’s senior veteran, goes out a champion in her final relay inside the Blue Oval.
“We’re all so excited to get this pink flag and bring it home for our school,” said O’Brien, also a member of Thursday’s 4x800 fifth-place squad. “I went out there, had fun, and I knew Keelee would bring it home for us.”
Carrier, McShane go 4-5 — Bellevue senior Riley Carrier placed 4th in the Class 1A boys 400-meter hurdles final in 54.64. This result offered a bit of redemption for narrowly missing out on a medal last year in the same event.
“Last year I finished ninth, which really upset me,” Carrier said. “No medal, no praise.”
Carrier’s effort followed a third-place finish in the 400 hurdles by Bellevue’s Alex Pitts last year.
“It was great for me to come out and be able to compete, and kind of live up to his legacy.”
Maquoketa Valley’s Lance McShane finished the race in fifth in 54.71. The Wildcats’ junior earned an eight-place medal in Thursday’s 1A 400, and earned three medals in the state meet a year ago.
Moving on — Carrier advanced to today’s final in the 1A 110 hurdles with the fifth-best qualifying time in 14.99, and will anchor the 4x400 team, along with Casey Tath, Kaden Guenther and Gabe Maners, which advanced sixth (3:29.28) out of the preliminary heats. The Maquoketa Valley girls 4x400 (Lily Huber, McKenna Thompson, Lanni Beaman, Taryn Burbridge) will compete in today’s 4x400 1A final, qualifying fifth in 4:08.96.
Area athletes who competed in Friday’s morning session, but placed outside the top eight or did not advance past preliminaries include:
Boys — Dubuque Senior’s Nate Obbink (100 hurdles, 17th, 15.38), 400 hurdles (19th, 57.37), 4x100 (Deyon Moore, Jaden Arnold, Benjamin Francis, Nick Lambe), 4x400 (Dustin Foht, Francis, Charles Crow, Arnold, 21st, 3:32.91); Dubuque Hempstead’s 4x400 (Will Pitz, Charlie Driscoll, Devin Spahn, Joe Vize, 22nd, 3:33.25).
Girls — Dubuque Hempstead’s 4x400 (Camdyn Kay, Isabel Brauhn, Maddie Leeser, Mylee Lange, 24th, 4:18.78),; Bellevue’s distance medley (Morgan Meyer, Cydney Tath, Catherine Dunne, Grace Hingtgen, 23rd, 4:38.73), 4x100 (Meyer, Tayla Leibfried, Jami Portz, Adessa Leibfried, 11th, 51.87); Bellevue Marquette’s Elise Kilburg (100 hurdles, 22nd, 17.15); Maquoketa Valley’s 4x200 (Lily Huber, Izabella Heffernen, Lanni Beaman, McKenna Thompson, 13th, 1:49.01), 4x100 (Huber, Lili Bauers, Beaman, Thompson, 16th, 52.18).
