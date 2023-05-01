The University of Dubuque hung crooked numbers in the first three innings on Sunday afternoon en route to a 12-1 romp over Washington (Mo.) in non-conference baseball at Runkle Field.
Washington won the second game, 20-0.
In the opener, Hunter Hicks hit a three-run home run to highlight a four-run first and Aidan Elfering belted a grand slam during a five-run second for the Spartans, who added three more runs in the third.
Kyle Radi went 3-for-4 with two RBIs, and Colin Husko, Jake Cekander and Hicks added two hits apiece in a 13-hit attack. Radi also drove in two runs in support of winning pitcher Edward Rosas, who scattered five hits in six innings to improve to 4-4.
In the second game, Washington scored in five different innings and tallied 10 runs in the sixth. Pinch-hitter Matt Wolverton managed Dubuque’s only hit against Kyle Coates, who struck out eight in a seven-inning complete-game win.
AUTO RACING
Speedway washed out — For the second straight week, Dubuque Speedway canceled its season opener due to inclement weather. The track will try again to go green on May 14.
The card will feature racing in the IMCA Late Model, IMCA Modified, IMCA Stock Car, IMCA SportMod, IMCA Hobby Stock and Sharp Mini Late Model divisions.
