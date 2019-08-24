FARLEY, Iowa — The Farley semi-pro baseball team followed a familiar game plan to win a second league tournament championship in three days.
Left-hander Andy Seabrooke struck out nine, walked one and scattered four hits to lead the Hawks to a 1-0 victory over Bernard in the Prairie League postseason tournament final. On Wednesday, fellow lefty Dylan Gotto tossed a two-hitter as Farley edged Key West, 1-0, for the Eastern Iowa Hawkeye League postseason playoff title.
“I just tried to keep us in it, eventually we scored a run, and the defense played really well behind me. It was just a good all-around team win,” said Seabrooke, who allowed only four Indians to reach scoring position. “It’s not the same guys every night, but everybody shows up to play and puts in their best effort, and that’s all you can ask for. Everybody contributes.”
The Hawks won their fourth tournament of the summer, tops among all teams. They also won the EIHL preseason tournament and their own tournament. Bellevue has the second-most tournament titles at three.
Farley scored the only run Seabrooke needed in the fourth inning. Chris Kerper, who drove in the winning run Wednesday, reached on a one-out single but was erased on Alan Seabrooke’s fielder’s choice. Alan Seabrooke scored on Brian Miller’s two-out base hit up the middle.
“I was seeing the ball pretty well tonight, took a good, clean cut and got just enough of it,” Miller said. “It helped that they bobbled it a little in centerfield.
“This was another good team win for us. We have a pretty good core that shows up every night, and the four extra guys we have do what they need to do, too.”
Alex Vaassen collected two of Farley’s five hits. Reis Rausch led Bernard with a pair of hits. Max Hoffman took the hard-luck loss for the Indians.