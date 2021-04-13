Dubuque Wahlert’s promising boys tennis season remains on the right track.
The Golden Eagles are 2-0 this spring and remained the No. 2-ranked team in Class 1A with the release of the Iowa Boys Tennis Coaches Poll on Monday. Wahlert only trails Cedar Rapids Xavier, which received 14 of the 16 first-place votes in the poll. Wahlert tallied 133 points in the poll to the Saints’ 157.
Also in 1A, Maquoketa received six points and was outside of the top 10.
In the Class 2A poll, Dubuque Hempstead earned 11 points and Dubuque Senior received a point as both team received votes but remained outside of the top 10.
No. 1 Charlie Fair leads Wahlert into a city showdown with Western Dubuque on Thursday in Epworth, while Hempstead and Senior will clash at Meyer Courts.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Galena 2, Milledgeville 0 — At Galena, Ill.: Taylor Hilby hit for nine kills, Grace Wilhelm added 13 digs and Kellyn Romer had 12 assists as the Pirates rolled to a 25-19, 25-13 sweep.
Pearl City 2, East Dubuque 1 — At East Dubuque, Ill.: Ali Barklow delivered 16 kills and Kate Sullivan added 29 assists, but the Warriors lost a tight battle, 27-25, 23-25, 28-26.
BOYS PREP GOLF
Bellevue 195, Camanche 201 — At Bellevue, Iowa: Jensen Wedeking swung to medalist honors with a 47 and Tyler Nemmers added a 48 to power the Comets at Bellevue Golf Course.
Anamosa 198, Cascade 202 — At Anamosa, Iowa: Ray Martin shot a 47 to lead the Cougars in a defeat at Fawn Creek Country Club.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Peru State 10-5, Clarke 7-2 — At Peru, Neb.: Tucker Mai went 2-for-3 with a double and Bailin Markridge went yard in the opener for the Pride (25-11, 15-5 Heart), who allowed a pair of big innings to spark a sweep of losses to Peru State.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Nebraska Wesleyan 5, Dubuque 3 — At Indianola, Iowa: Rachel Trader blasted a solo home run for the NCAA Division III No. 23-ranked Spartans (13-6, 4-5 American Rivers Conference), who played a home game hours away due to wet field conditions.