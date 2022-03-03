To say the last few days have been hectic would be a massive understatement as far as Galena girls basketball coach Jamie Watson is concerned.
After clinching the school’s first-ever state semifinal berth late Monday night with a 55-25 rout over Chicago Hope Academy in the super-sectional round, the time since has been a mad scramble.
“We had one day to plan the rest of the week,” Watson said. “It’s such a crazy turnaround. You get home at midnight on Monday night and then essentially have Tuesday to plan buses, hotels, pep rallies, food, and the itinerary. Fortunately, the administration at the school did an awesome job putting that together.”
The Pirates will play Serena at 11:45 a.m. today in the second Illinois Class 1A semifinal at Illinois State University’s Redbird Arena, in Normal. Ill. Brimfield plays Neoga at 10 a.m. The winners play for the state championship at 11 a.m. Saturday, while the third-place game will take place at 7 p.m. tonight.
Watson credits his assistant coaches for cobbling together a game plan for this morning’s game.
“My assistants did a really nice job of putting together a package of what we think we can do against Serena,” Watson said. “They’re obviously really good. They’re 33-2 and have a guard who’s really good that averages close to 20 points per game. It will be a nice challenge.”
Despite the short turnaround, Watson has no concerns about his team being ready to play.
“I think they are ready to go,” he said. “That’s the funny thing about this group. We have some young players that don’t know any better and some veterans that can kind of ground them a little bit. The moment is never too big for them.”
On paper, Serena and Galena appear to be fairly evenly matched. The Pirates come in as the No. 4-ranked team in Illinois Class 1A, while the Huskers are ranked sixth.
Serena’s only two setbacks have come to Class 2A No. 6-ranked Minonk Fieldcrest and to Class 3A Ottawa, which compiled a 23-5 record in Illinois’ second-largest Class. After those two early season defeats, the Huskers carry a 29-game winning streak into today’s contest.
Similarly, Galena enters today’s game having won 26 of its last 27 contests. Two of the Pirates’ three losses have come to larger 2A schools, including top-ranked Winnebago.
The Pirates enter today’s contest on the heels of what Watson described as “the most complete game we have played in a while” in the super sectional victory. Maggie Furlong scored 15 points, and Gracie Furlong and Addie Hefel added 12 apiece to send Galena to its inaugural trip to the semis.
Coming off the rout, Watson said he isn’t worried about his team coming in overconfident.
“The kids were locked in from the start and locked in all the way through the end,” he said. “I don’t expect anything else from this group. No matter who the opponent is, they’ll be ready for sure.”
But just in case the Pirates needed an extra jolt of energy, the Galena school district sent them off in style Wednesday with a massive all-district pep rally at the high school gym.
“It’s gonna be awesome,” Watson said before the pep assembly. “We’re gonna have every student in the Galena school district in the gym this morning, including all three of my daughters. They are incredibly excited.
“I was fortunate to be a part of one when I was in high school when one of our teams went to state. It’s one of my favorite memories from high school — something I will never forget. So I’m really excited for our kids to get a chance to experience it.”