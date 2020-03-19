Brayden Dailey’s first year with the Cuba City basketball program won’t soon be forgotten.
From an adversity-filled beginning to an abrupt ending, the Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week never flinched on the court. He finished the season as the SWAL leader in points and rebounds while receiving first team all-state and all-conference honors.
“Brayden enrolled in Cuba City for his junior year, and, as they say, all hell broke loose,” Cuba City basketball coach Jerry Petitgoue said. “He really had to deal with a lot of things a high school kid shouldn’t have to deal with, but he has a great poker face. He never let things get to him. He’s a straight-A student, and just a really nice kid.”
The Mineral Point transfer became an essential part of the Cubans’ starting five immediately upon arrival. He brought a 6-foot-6 frame and ability to shoot outside to an already solid Cubans’ squad.
“I knew that a lot of people weren’t going to like me for transferring, and because of that they weren’t going to like the team,” Dailey said. “My teammates and coaches are great here, and they let me know that they were always going to have my back.”
Petitgoue told Dailey he was going to be needed in the post instead of being strictly an outside shooter, and Dailey embraced the opportunity.
“I was really happy that Coach Petitgoue wanted me down in the post more,” Dailey said. “I knew that I had to be a force in the post and a beast on the boards, and that really helped turn me into an all-around player this year.”
Dailey averaged 23.2 points per game and 9.6 rebounds per game for the Division 4 top-ranked and undefeated Cubans.
“Brayden is a very quiet kid, but he is the most dominant basketball player in the tri-state area,” Petitgoue said. “He is the best dunker that I’ve ever coached, and that’s a very exciting play in basketball. He was able to take his game to a new level this year, and we just got along great with one another.”
During last Thursday’s WIAA sectional semifinal game against SWAL rival Darlington, Dailey scored a game-high 20 points to help lead Cuba City to a 55-48 victory.
“That was a great win for us because we had felt some disrespect following the SWAL all-conference meeting,” Dailey said. “That was one more box we needed to check off to get closer to that gold ball.”
Later that night, Dailey was on Twitter when he saw that the remainder of the high school basketball season had been canceled due to the coronavirus.
“When I saw it, I didn’t believe it was real so I called (teammate) Brady (Olson) right away,” Dailey said. “We just sat on the phone and talked and cried because this was going to be our year to win state. Then as I thought about it more, I didn’t even have a right to be upset about it because I still have a year left. I felt so awful for the seniors who are done just like that.”
Dailey said the days following the announcement were hard to navigate.
“It was just a really depressing time,” he said. “And then they went and closed school and all the gyms, and we just wanted to be together and play ball.”
Dailey plays basketball year round, and is anxiously awaiting the next time he can get on the court.
“I am excited for another year to continue improving and another shot at that gold ball,” Dailey said.
He has received college offers from Missouri State and UW-Green Bay, while continuing to draw interest from other NCAA Division I programs.
“It’s been a sour week, so when you realize you’ve got a kid like Brayden coming back for another year, that puts a smile on my face,” Petitgoue said.