Western Dubuque grad Faith Krapfl was rock solid in net, and Clarke netted three unanswered goals for a come-from-behind 3-1 victory at Culver-Stockton on Wednesday in Canton, Mo.
Krapfl, a freshman, earned her fist career collegiate victory, stopping five of the six shots on goal she faced.
Morgan Catchur (28th minute), Hope Ward (65th minute) and Laryssa Pritchard (80th minute) all scored for the Pride (8-4-1, 4-3 Heart of America Conference).
Loras 2, Luther 0 — At Rock Bowl: Ryleigh O’Brien provided all the offense with goals in the 33rd and 53rd minutes to lead the NCAA Division III No. 18-ranked Duhawks (8-0-3, 2-0-0 American Rivers Conference) to a win at home.
Dubuque 5, Coe 0 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: The Spartans (4-1-6, 1-0-2 A-R-C) exploded for five second-half goals to breeze past the Kohawks. Emerson Wilson scored twice, and Samantha Scodeller, Riley Trudeau and Lydia Smith also found the back of the net for UD.
UW-Whitewater 1, UW-Platteville 0 — At Whitewater, Wis.: Emma Ball stopped five shot in goal, but the Pioneers (8-3-1, 1-1 Wisconsin Intercolligiate Athletic Confere) were outshot, 11-3. Megan Ward netted the game’s only goal for the Warhawks.
men’s soccer
Dubuque 1, Coe 0 —At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Draek Littler assisted on Josh Krenger’s goal in the 22nd minute to provide all the offense the Spartans would need in a narrow conference road victory. Dubuque improved to 6-4-2 overall, and 2-0-1 in the A-R-C.
Clarke 2, Culver-Stockton 1 —At Canton, Mo.: Joao Fernandes scored the opening goal at 4:21, and Jose Gomez assisted on Jonathan Velasquez’s game-winning goal at 25:13 to lift the Pride (7-1-2, 4-1-2 Heart) to a road conference win.
Luther 6, Loras 0 —At Rock Bowl: The Norse scored on a penalty kick in the 11th minute, followed by three more first-half goals in a rout of the Duhawks (5-5, 1-1 A-R-C).
COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY
Loras harriers ranked — The Loras College men’s cross country team improved four spots to No. 18 in the United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association poll for NCAA Division III programs. The Duhawks beat a pair of top-20 programs this weekend at the National Preview Meet in East Lansing, Mich., to make the move.
Loras dropped five spots to No. 23 in the women’s poll despite an individual title from Clayton Ridge graduate Kassie Parker at the National Preview Meet.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Platteville 3, Lancaster 1 — At Lancaster, Wis.: Ellie Temperly downed 14 kills, Camryn Nies had 20 digs and Jacxcyn Berntgen dished out 37 assists to lead Platteville to a four-set victory on Tuesday, 25-17, 25-21, 21-25, 25-15. Kelsey NeCollins led Lancaster with 14 kills.
