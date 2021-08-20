Here is a capsule look area teams competing in Iowa Class A this season:
BELLEVUE
Co-coaches — Matt Jaeger (3rd season), Chet Knake (12th season)
Last season — 3-3 (2-1 Class A District 4)
Key returners — Alex Pitts (Sr., WR/DB); Cole Heim (Sr., QB/DB); Colby Sieverding (Sr., WR/DB); Jacob Waller (Sr., RB/LB); Liam Dunne (Sr., WR/LB); Casey Tath (Soph., OL/DL); Riley Carrier (Jr., OL/DL); Jackson Mueller (Sr., OL/LB); Ryder Michels (Jr., OL/DL)
Promising newcomers — Dalton Clasen (Soph., OL/LB); Jack Hiland (Soph., OL/DL); Nick Lange (Sr., OL/DL); Tyler Nemmers (WR/DB)
Outlook — The Comets return a strong class that includes 2020 all-conference selections Heim, Sieverding, Waller, Mueller, and Carrier. All have been key contributors for the last couple of seasons. Leading the pack will be Waller, who amassed 774 yards on the ground and rushed for six touchdowns in the condensed six-game schedule. Sieverding returns as the leading pass catcher after totaling 305 yards and five scoring receptions a year ago. Those two will be nice assets for first-year starting quarterback Heim, who takes over for the graduated Max Jackson. Bellevue averaged 23.5 points per game last season and should be able to put points on the board again with key playmakers returning on offense. The key to success may hinge on defense, where they look to improve upon the 25-plus points per game allowed a year ago.
Schedule — Aug. 27: at Northeast Goose Lake; Sept. 10: at North Linn; Sept. 17: MAQUOKETA VALLEY; Sept. 24: NORTH CEDAR; Oct. 1: at East Buchanan; Oct. 8: at South Winneshiek
CLAYTON RIDGE
Coach — Matt Moser (1st season)
Last season — 3-6 (2-3 Class A District 4)
Key returners — Brodie Wahls (Sr., RB/LB); Jackson Hefel (Sr., QB); Drake Ostrander (Sr., WR/DB); Caden Palmer (Sr., LB/WR); William Speilbauer (Sr., LB/OL); Brandon Theise (Sr., OL); Kurt Ross (Jr., DB); Caleb Helle (Sr., QB/DB); Dylan Ludovissy (Sr., OL/DL); Boston Pierce (Sr., WR/DB); Colin Backes (Sr., OL/LB); Jayce Wille (Sr., RB/LB); Kylar Millard (Sr., WR/DB); Carter Esmann (Jr., RB/DB)
Promising newcomer — Brandon Schumann (Jr., OL/DL)
Outlook — The Eagles rebounded from an 0-9 campaign two seasons ago with a 3-6 record last year and hope to keep that momentum going this fall. They may just have the pieces in place to make some noise with solid senior leadership and key playmakers returning. Wahls, Ostrander, Palmer, Speilbauer and Theise were all-district performers in 2020 and are ready to lead this team back to a winning record in their senior campaigns. Look for the Clayton Ridge defense to be vastly improved this season as its depth and leadership should bring down the 32 points per game allowed a year ago.
Schedule — Aug. 27: at Postville; Sept. 3: MFL/MAR-MAC; Sept. 10: at South Winneshiek; Sept. 17: NORTH LINN; Oct. 1: MAQUOKETA VALLEY; Oct. 8: EAST BUCHANAN
MAQUOKETA VALLEY
Coach — Trevor Arnold (3rd season)
Last season — 2-7 (1-5 Class A District 5)
Key returners — AJ Ambundo (Sr., RB/LB); Avery Holtz (Jr., WR/CB); Aidan Salow (Soph., OL/LB); Lucas Orcutt (Jr., C/LB); Devin Smith (Sr., OL/DL); Landen Deutmeyer (Sr., WR/CB); Tanner DeMoss (Sr., C/DL)
Promising newcomers — Brock Trenkamp (Sr., OL/DL); Preston Roling (Sr., RB/CB); Carter Klaren (Jr., LB); Jamie Pitts (Jr., OL/DL); Devin Meeks (Soph., RB/LB); TJ Cook (Fr., QB); Nathan Beitz (Fr., OL/DL); Logan Beamna (Fr., OL/DL)
Outlook — All-conference running back Ambundo will lead the Wildcat offense after a stellar junior season in which he totaled 885 yards in total offense and 11 touchdowns. Maquoketa Valley also brings back Holtz, who will play a more significant role on offense this year after catching 16 passes for 78 yards a year ago. Three all-district linemen in Salow, Orcutt and Smith will provide stability up front as the Wildcats transition into a new starting quarterback with Parker Sternhagen graduated. While Maquoketa Valley did show last season the ability to score some points, they will need to improve on the 39 points per game allowed in 2020.
Schedule — Aug. 27: at North Cedar, Sept. 3: SOUTH WINNESHIEK; Sept. 10: WEST BRANCH; Sept. 17: at Bellevue; Sept. 24: EAST BUCHANAN; Oct. 1: at Clayton Ridge; Oct. 8: STARMONT; Oct. 15: at North Linn