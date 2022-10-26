On the brink of a career milestone, Jada Wills earned recognition from the Missouri Valley Conference for her defensive prowess on Monday.
The Drake University junior libero/defensive specialist, an all-state volleyball player at Dubuque Hempstead and Beckman Catholic, landed the MVC defensive player of the week after pulling within five digs of the 1,000 mark. Wills collected 45 digs over the two road victories.
Wills began the weekend with 17 digs, two assists and a service ace in a 3-0 win at Evansville on Friday. She added another 28 digs, just four off her career high, along with two aces in the Bulldogs’ third-straight sweep at Indiana State on Saturday.
Wills has collected the second-most digs (466) and digs per set (5.12) in the conference this season. She finished her freshman season with 255 digs, added 274 more last season and averages 3.74 digs per set during her career.
In 70 career matches, Wills has also posted 135 kills, 80 assists, 36 service aces and 187 points.
WIAC honors Ingram — The University of Wisconsin-Platteville’s Colton Ingram earned the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference football defensive player of the week on Tuesday after helping the Pioneers upset NCAA Division III No. 3-ranked UW-Whitewater, 17-13, in the George Chryst Memorial Bowl on Saturday in Platteville.
Ingram, a senior linebacker from Byron, Ill., made the play of the day for the Pioneers. Late in the first half with the Pioneers trailing 10-7, Ingram stepped in front of an Evan Lewandowski pass and returned it 46 yards for a touchdown. Ingram was credited with eight tackles, one tackle for a loss, and two quarterback hurries in the win.
UW-P’s Morris a quick study — UW-Platteville’s Addison Morris won the WIAC women’s cross country runner of the week award. The freshman from Calona, Ill., ran a controlled and evenly paced race at the UW-Whitewater Warhawk Open on Oct. 21, to finish first in just her sixth running competition of any kind, ever.
A former softball player, Morris only started distance running within the past 10 months. Her winning time of 25:48.9 was a PR by 16 seconds on a relatively tough course on a day with temperatures in the mid 70’s. She bested her teammate, Avery Brown, by 30 seconds to lead the Pioneers to the team title.
Loras’ McDonnell lands A-R-C award — Loras midfielder Payton McDonnell, a senior from Arlington Heights, Ill., earned the American Rivers Conference women’s soccer defensive player of the week for the fourth time in her career on Monday after she led the Duhawks to a 7-0 win over Coe and and 6-0 win over Buena Vista. She contributed to the team’s defensive efforts to help extend Loras’ shutout streak to six games, tallied a pair of assists against Coe and scored twice against Buena Vista.
Loras will have a first-round bye in the A-R-C Tournament.
Koloc lands volleyball honor — Coe College’s Ella Koloc, a freshman who led West Delaware to a state title last fall, landed the A-R-C volleyball defensive player of the week award following a 2-1 week. The freshman libero racked up 72 digs over the three matches, averaging 4.8 per set and posting a .924 reception percentage. The Kohawks improved to 20-5 overall and remain a perfect 7-0 in league play with one contest remaining.
Loras wrestlers picked to finish 3rd in A-R-C — Defending A-R-C champion Wartburg has been picked to win the league wrestling championship, according to the league coaches’ poll. The Knights received eight of the nine first-place votes. Loras received the other first-place vote and was picked to finish third behind Coe, while Dubuque has been tabbed for sixth in the nine-team league.
Wartburg tabbed in women’s hoops — The Wartburg women’s basketball team has been picked to defend its A-R-C championship by the league’s coaches. The Knights received five of the nine first-place votes, while second-place Loras landed three and third-place Simpson one. Dubuque was picked to finish fourth.
NICC’s Digman 9th at Sparta — Northeast Iowa Community College’s Alex Digman tied for 9th overall with a score of 98, and Hailey Elsbernd tied for 15th overall with a 90 at the Collegiate Central Midwest Conference Shooting Sports Championships on Oct. 16 at Sparta, Ill.
NICC will participate in the Iowa Collegiate Clay Target Championships at the New Pioneer Clay Target Center in Waukee, Iowa, on Nov. 12.
Kizer playing at Central — Payton Kizer, a sophomore guard from Zwingle, Iowa, and a former Dubuque Senior prep, is a member of the Central College women’s basketball program. She earned a varsity letter as a freshman last winter.
