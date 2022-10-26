NCAA Women’s Volleyball - Drake Bulldogs vs. Illinois State Redbirds
Drake University junior Jada Wills needs just five more digs to reach the 1,000 mark in her NCAA Division I career. The former Dubuque Hempstead and Beckman Catholic all-stater has been selected the Missouri Valley Conference’s defensive player of the week.

On the brink of a career milestone, Jada Wills earned recognition from the Missouri Valley Conference for her defensive prowess on Monday.

The Drake University junior libero/defensive specialist, an all-state volleyball player at Dubuque Hempstead and Beckman Catholic, landed the MVC defensive player of the week after pulling within five digs of the 1,000 mark. Wills collected 45 digs over the two road victories.

