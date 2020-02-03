IOWA CITY — If there’s going to be a scuffle for the Big Ten title this year, Iowa plans to be part of that fight. The top dog in the league entering Sunday found that out the hard way.
Luka Garza scored a game-high 25 points, including a key 3-pointer during the Hawkeyes’ game-winning stretch to close the second half and No. 18 Iowa outlasted No. 19 Illinois, 72-65.
It’s a crucial bounce back for the Hawkeyes (16-6, 7-4 Big Ten), who had a tough time keeping up with No. 15 Maryland earlier this week. They snapped the Illini’s seven-game winning streak dating back to Jan. 2.
After 3-pointer by Andres Feliz gave Illinois (16-6, 8-3) a 62-61 lead with 4 minutes to go, Iowa went on its best run of the day. It also served as the Illini’s coldest stretch.
Connor McCaffery drained a 3 from the right corner, CJ Frederick converted a jumper and Garza knocked down his fourth trey from the top of the key to give Iowa a 69-62 lead with 37.2 seconds to play.
Joe Wieskamp then added a free throw and put the nail in Illinois’ coffin with a two-handed dunk on the fast break, capping an 11-0 run for the Hawkeyes and a 72-62 lead with under 10 seconds left.
Ayo Donsunmu’s 3 in the closing seconds were the only points the Illini could muster in the final 4 minutes of the game, and at that point, the game was well out of reach.
“That’s Big Ten basketball at its finest,” said Illinois coach Brad Underwood. “That was two teams slugging it out, fighting it out. (Iowa) got the best of us today. I tip my hat to them.
“That’s a really good basketball team. (Coach) Fran (McCaffery) has done an unbelievable job resurrecting this team. He’s not getting enough credit nationally.”
The win also marked Garza’s nation-leading 10th game with at least 20 points and 10 rebounds. It’s his 13th double-double of the season, which leads the Big Ten. And it came while matched up against highly-touted Illinois freshman Kofi Cockburn.
In the teams’ first matchup of the season, Garza took Round 1. He finished 9 of 16 shooting, including 4-for-9 from behind the arc and a game-high 10 boards. Cockburn scored just six points, well below his average of 14 per game.
“We put a lot of pressure on him today to make sure it was tough on him,” Garza said of Cockburn. “My philosophy is to front the post (on defense). It’s a little bit more heavy coming into a game against a guy like that. If he catches it while I’m at his back, I might as well not even be there because he’s going to score. He’s very, very strong, and I tried to limit his ability to catch the ball cleanly.”
Garza was held scoreless through the first 15 minutes of play, as Illinois took a 23-15 lead. With 4:53 left until halftime, he powered through the 7-foot Cockburn for an and-1 bucket, trimming Iowa’s deficit to five. He then scored eight straight points for the Hawkeyes, to give them a 28-25 lead.
Illinois answered back with a 6-2 run for a 31-30 halftime lead, but Garza was already off and running with a game-high 11 points at the break.
“I feel like we did a better job getting him the ball as the game went on,” Fran McCaffery said of Garza. “We have to give him touches. We were a little 3-happy at the beginning of the game, but give credit to Illinois. They had a good scouting report on him.”
Garza’s dunk at the 15 minute mark of the second half gave Iowa a 39-38 lead and keyed a nine-point spurt for the Hawkeyes to push them up by 6. The Illini clawed back to a 47-47 tie and briefly overtook Iowa with a 12-5 run and a 59-55 lead.
Frederick scored four straight free throws and Garza added a layup to push Iowa back in front. Illinois’ cold stretch was soon to follow.
The Hawkeyes’ five starters accounted for all of their scoring, with Frederick and Wieskamp scoring with 18 points apiece and Connor McCaffery chipping in nine. Feliz led the Illini with 17 points off the bench.