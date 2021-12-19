CASCADE, Iowa — Padraig Gallagher values the importance of a quick start.
He doesn’t care how it happens but knows it can set the tone of a game.
“It’s important to get off to a hot start,” Gallagher said. “It doesn’t matter who it is, but once you get off to a good start, you start getting that confidence, start scoring, and play better defense, and I think that showed in the first quarter.”
Gallagher wasn’t just hot early on, he was scorching, scoring all of his team’s 11 first-quarter points as Dyersville Beckman took down rival Cascade, 47-25, Saturday at Cascade High School.
The 6-foot-5 junior netted three 3-pointers and a drive to the bucket in the first 8 minutes to stake his team to a first-quarter advantage.
Beckman opened up an 18-11 lead midway through the second behind two jumpers from Logan Goedken, but the Cougars clawed their way back in.
Gavin Manternach ended the first half with three triples of his own, and after Cole McDermott’s two free throws, Cascade was down just four with 1:06 before halftime.
“We had spurts in the first half but then let them back in with some letdowns on the defensive side of the ball,” Beckman coach Michael Maloney said. “We’d get a lead, let them come back with a hustle play, and then we were kind of deflated.”
Whatever momentum was lost just before halftime, the Blazers recaptured it immediately in the third quarter with a 10-0 run out of the gate.
Gallagher scored five quick points, Logan Burchard knocked down a 3, and Ryan Burchard’s basket at 2:49 jumped the Blazers out to a 32-16 advantage.
Just as impressive, Beckman’s defense seemed rejuvenated, holding the Cougars to just a single point in the third quarter.
“That second half, the energy was there on both ends,” Maloney said. “We attacked the gaps, we’d swing the ball, we’d move the ball and got everybody touching it, and really got their defense confused.”
Goedken and Gallagher extended the lead even further in the final frame with six and seven points respectively. Goedken’s drive to the bucket at 4:48 put his team ahead, 39-21, and Gallagher’s sixth trey 30 seconds later, gave the Blazers a 20-point advantage.
“The second half we just had to play our intense defense like we always do, and then we just ran the break,” said Goedken, who finished with 12 points and eight assists. “Eventually, they kind of fell asleep and we just kept coming at them.”
Gallagher, who finished with a game-high 24 points, said it’s always fun playing the rival Cougars.
“It’s a game you always look forward to at the beginning of the year,” he said. “You look at the schedule and see those guys and just kind of look forward to playing this one.”
At 6-1 heading into the holiday break, Goedken feels good about his team’s performance thus far.
“Right now, we are looking good,” he said. “We have one loss, which wasn’t a bad one, so I think we’ll be good. There’s some tough games left on the schedule, but if we continue to play hard, we’ll be good.”
Despite the lopsided defeat, Cascade coach Nate McMullen feels his team can build on this.
“We played 16 hard minutes tonight,” he said. “The first half we were right there and the second half we lost our momentum and energy. With us, we have a good unit here, its just not showing right now.”