Though momentum was on their side, Dubuque Hempstead coach Ryan Rush knew Western Dubuque wouldn’t go quietly.
“They are a well-coached team and we knew they were going to fight back,” Rush said. “We were able to take a couple punches, bounce back, and finish it off.”
The Mustangs carried a 12-point advantage into halftime and were able to withstand a Bobcat second-half rally to earn their first victory of the year, 57-54, Friday at Moody Gym.
“The girls really executed down the stretch, they did what we wanted,” Rush said. “It’s good to get one and I’m just proud of the effort and execution at the end of the game.”
Hempstead (1-3) used two 6-0 runs in the first quarter to take a 17-9 lead after 8 minutes of play. Carleigh Hodgson’s six first-quarter led the way.
Camdyn Kay, who finished with 14 points, found her rhythm in the second quarter, scoring seven in that frame. Her 3-pointer in the final minute of the half put the Mustangs up, 32-22, and her putback in the final seconds, gave them a 34-22 lead entering the break.
Freshman Karrington Asp had 10 of her game-high 21 points in the first half to keep the Bobcats within striking distance.
Asp drained a 3-pointer with 3:31 remaining in the third to get WD within six points at 39-33, but Hempstead senior forward Jaelyn Tigges converted two buckets toward the end of the quarter to keep her team ahead by seven.
Tigges, who finished with a team-high 16 points, was a huge factor in the post for the Mustangs, as they struggled with the long-distance shot all night.
“It’s big for our team because you have to have multiple ways to score,” Tigges said. “You can’t always rely on the 3, so sometimes you have to rely on the drive and getting into the post; you have to have a presence there.”
Western Dubuque senior Maddy Maahs attempted to will her team back in the fourth. Her baskets at 3:36 and 3:10 got the Bobcats within three, but each time the Mustangs responded.
Tigges answered the first with a putback and Kay the second with a 3-pointer to keep the host team ahead by three with just over 3 minutes to play.
Maahs — who scored 10 of her 15 points in the final quarter — converted a layup in the final minute and two free throws with 19 seconds left to close the gap to 55-52.
But as they did all night, the Mustangs withstood the charge.
Chandler Houselog nailed two clutch free throws with 13 seconds remaining to put the game on ice.
As interesting as it got late in the game, the Mustangs held the lead nearly the entirety of the contest, trailing only once in the opening minutes.
“I think we kept it together, played as a team, passed it and got each other open,” Kay said.
Western Dubuque (2-4) played Friday without two of its starters from a year ago. Brooklyn Firzlaff is recovering from an offseason injury and last season’s leading scorer, Carson Koerperich, suffered a knee injury against Waverly-Shell Rock on Nov. 30.
Despite the loss, WD coach Amy Ostwinkle is proud of her team’s resiliency.
“I’m really proud of how they responded,” she said. “We have a young team, so they are learning. There were a lot of situations there in the second half that they had to respond to and they did. We kind of shot ourselves in the foot a little bit getting down 12. I thought the intensity wasn’t quite where it needed to be.”