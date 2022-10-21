Dubuque Hempstead was only getting stronger as the match wore on, but unfortunately the Mustangs ran out of time.

Dani Kurth had nine kills and Addison Wright added six kills and two blocks, but the Mustangs fell to No. 5-ranked Cedar Falls, 25-12, 25-19, 26-24, in an Iowa Class 5A regional volleyball semifinal on Thursday night in Cedar Falls, Iowa.

