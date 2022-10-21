Dubuque Hempstead was only getting stronger as the match wore on, but unfortunately the Mustangs ran out of time.
Dani Kurth had nine kills and Addison Wright added six kills and two blocks, but the Mustangs fell to No. 5-ranked Cedar Falls, 25-12, 25-19, 26-24, in an Iowa Class 5A regional volleyball semifinal on Thursday night in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
Hempstead’s Natalie Kammerude had seven digs, while Maggie Nevins finished with 22 assists and six digs. The Mustangs closed their season at 13-21.
West Delaware 3, Clinton 1 — At Manchester, Iowa: The defending Class 3A state champs moved within a win of a trip to the Class 4A state tournament, beating Clinton, 25-22, 25-22, 21-25, 25-18, in a regional semifinal. The Hawks host Clear Creek-Amana in Tuesday’s regional final.
Platteville 3, Wisconsin Dells 0 — At Wisconsin Dells, Wis.: Brooke Von Glahn had 10 kills and the sixth-seeded Hillmen knocked off third-seeded Wisconsin Dells, 25-15, 25-19, 25-21, in a WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal. Platteville will play at No. 2 River Valley in Saturday’s regional final.
Darlington 3, River Ridge 0 — At Patch Grove, Wis.: The sixth-seeded Redbirds swept past the third-seeded Timbewolves, 25-22, 27-25, 25-12, and advanced to play at second-seeded Mineral Point in Saturday’s WIAA Division 3 regional final.
New Glarus 3, Cuba City 0 — At New Glarus, Wis.: Ella Vosberg led the Cubans with nine kills, Ella McKinley added 13 digs, but Cuba City lost to New Glarus, 25-19, 25-19, 25-20, in their WIAA Division 3 regional semifinal.
Brodhead 3, Fennimore 0 — At Brodhead, Wis.: Top-seeded Brodhead swept the No. 9 Golden Eagles in their WIAA Division 3 regional semifinal, 25-10, 25-10, 25-21.
Barneveld 3, Shullsburg 0 — At Barneveld, Wis.: The 12th-seeded Miners’ upset run came to an end with a 25-23, 25-15, 29-27 loss to fourth-seeded Barneveld in a WIAA Division 4 regional semifinal.
Seneca 3, Benton 2 — At Seneca, Wis.: The ninth-seeded Zephyrs hung tough, but eventually fell to top-seeded Seneca, 25-28, 25-12, 19-25, 11-25, 17-15, in a WIAA Division 4 regional semifinal.
Galena 2, West Carroll 0 — At Galena, Ill.: Gracie Furlong buried seven kills, Maia Kropp and Addie Hefel served one ace apiece and the Pirates beat West Carroll, 26-24, 25-19.
PREP FOOTBALL
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 41, Dubuque Hempstead 0 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: The Cougars blanked the Mustangs, ending Hempstead’s season at 1-8.
GIRLS PREP SWIMMING
Kolker 16th — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Dubuque Hempstead’s Grace Kolker scored 306.90 to place 16th at the Mississippi Valley Conference diving meet, hosted by Cedar Rapids Washington.
