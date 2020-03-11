Clarke’s bid for its first ever Heart of America Conference men’s basketball title came up just a couple of possessions short.
Darius Lasley poured in a game-high 31 points, but the Pride dropped a back-and-forth contest to William Penn, 96-90, on Tuesday in the Heart Conference championship game in Oskaloosa, Iowa.
Josh Meier finished with 18 points and Dubuque Hempstead grad Keith Johnson added 14 for Clarke (24-9). The NAIA 22nd-ranked Pride earned an automatic berth into next week’s national tournament in Kansas City, Mo.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Rhodes 7, Dubuque 5 — At Winter Haven, Fla.: JJ Valencia homered as part of a 2-for-4 outing, but the Spartans couldn’t rally against Rhodes.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
UD splits — At Leesburg, Fla.: Lauren Donaire homered and scored three runs as Dubuque defeated PSU-Altoona, 9-0. The Spartans lost to Wooster, 5-2.
MEN’S VOLLEYBALL
William Penn 3, Clarke 1 — At Kehl Center: Nick Ramos put down 16 kills and Mike Jenkins finished with 39 assists and 13 digs, but the Pride dropped a four-setter to the Statesmen.