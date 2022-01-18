The Dubuque Fighting Saints put an emphatic stamp on the Biosteel All-American Hockey Game on Monday afternoon in Plymouth, Mich.
Paxton Geisel stopped 17 of the 18 shots he faced in the final 32:20 of the game to backstop Team Blue to a 3-2 overtime victory in a showcase for 44 of the top NHL Draft-eligible players in the country. He also denied Dubuque teammates Stephen Halliday, Connor Kurth and Kenny Connors on multiple occasions in the third period after the same trio opened the scoring with a highlight-reel goal in the opening stanza for Team White.
“It was a lot of fun,” Geisel said. “The boys played really well in front of me, especially in the third period after they kind of got the jitters out of their system. It felt good to come out of here with a win, especially in a game where every guy on the ice is so good and they’re showcasing all the work they’ve put in.
“I know those (Dubuque) guys aren’t real happy with me right now. There was a little chatter going back and forth during the game, so I’m glad I came out on the winning end of it.”
Halliday opened the scoring 10:20 into the first period after a pair of brilliant passes from his two Dubuque linemates. Connors received a long outlet pass at the blueline and quickly moved the puck to Kurth streaking down the middle of the attacking zone.
In all alone on National Team Development Program U18 goaltender Dylan Silverstein, Kurth faked a shot and made a slick backhanded pass to Halliday on the right wing as Silverstein went for a poke check. With Silverstein out of position, Halliday snapped the puck into a wide-open net.
“That’s a really good example of how Kurth and I have been reading off each other all season long,” Halliday said. “I knew he was going to pass it, because that’s the kind of player he is. He’s always creating for me, and I do vice versa for him.
“It was definitely one the easier goals of my career, but it was still very special. The familiarity was definitely there for all three of us playing together on the same line. They’re both great players, so it was pretty easy playing with them.”
The Dubuque trio created offensive chances throughout the game, drawing praise from NHL Network commentators E.J. Hradek and Craig Button. Halliday and Kurth finished with four shots apiece, and Connors generated three shots.
“In a game like this, it’s definitely a bump-up to be playing with guys you know, and I had a lot of fun playing with those two,” Connors said. “A big part of it goes back to the systems we play in Dubuque and knowing where the other two guys are going to be on the ice at all times.
“Seeing Kurth streak down the ice, I knew I had to get him the puck because he’s such a dangerous player. He made a great play to get it to Halliday, so a lot of the credit goes to those two.”
Team White doubled the lead 4:53 into the second period. Cole Spicer drove the net and scored after Silverstein stopped a wide-open Logan Cooley from the top of the blue paint. Lane Hutson picked up a secondary assist on the all-NTDP goal.
Team Blue cut the deficit in half at the 12:43 mark and shortly after both teams made goaltender changes. Jimmy Snuggerud took a drop pass at the top of the two faceoff circles and wired a shot into the top right corner of the net behind Chicago goaltender Gibson Homer. Cutter Gauthier and Rutger McGroarty set up the goal by their teammate on the NTDP U18 squad.
But Team White got that goal back less than 4 minutes later. Marek Hejduk’s shot from the right of Geisel sailed wide, but the rebound ricocheted off the back wall and out in front to Brady Berard for a tap-in that made it 3-1. Lincoln’s Gleb Veremyev assisted on the goal that featured two more NTDP players.
Geisel kept the score at 3-1 with a trio of big stops in the first 7 minutes of the third period. He denied Cooley, one of the top draft prospects in the USHL, on a breakaway by dropping his right leg pad and taking away the five-hole, then made a pair of saves on Kurth after his Dubuque teammate found seams in the defense for Grade-A scoring opportunities.
“Paxton played awesome tonight,” Kurth said. “It was kind of weird playing against him, though. Hopefully, I don’t have to do that again any time soon.
“The coaches were nice enough to put the three of us together on a line tonight. That made it so much more fun, because we had really good chemistry all game long. And it was a pretty special, cool feeling to connect on a goal.”
Team Blue pulled within 3-2 at the 8:30 mark, when Fargo’s Cole Knuble beat Homer with a backhander from the left faceoff circle. Tri-City’s Vincent Borgesi earned the lone assist.
Shortly thereafter, Geisel stopped a Halliday one-timer from between the faceoff circles after Connors made a slick centering pass. Geisel also stopped both Halliday and Connors during a sequence with a little more than 5 minutes remaining in the third period.
“I would have liked to have one of those shots back,” Halliday said. “I had an opening and kind of shanked it and it hit him in the head. Hopefully, he’s OK.
“If I had to lose to anybody, it’d probably be that guy. He’s been unreal day in and day out back in Dubuque.”
Team Blue tied the game with 2:36 remaining in regulation, when game MVP McGroarty beat Homer on a breakaway after taking a long outlet pass from Gauthier. Green Bay’s Damien Carfagna won the game at 2:30 of overtime after taking an outlet from Chicago’s Jack Harvey and beating Homer with a shot from the left wing.
Team White’s Tyler Muszelik, who also plays for the NTDP, became just the sixth goaltender in the history of the event to stop every shot he faced. He made 13 saves in 30:10 of action. Team White finished with a 36-26 advantage in shots on goal.