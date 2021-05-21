DES MOINES — It just may have been the most exciting runner-up finish ever.
As Brooke O’Brien handed the baton to Keelee Leitzen for the final 800 meters of the Class 4A girls distance medley relay final on Friday at Drake Stadium, it appeared the Mustangs would finish somewhere near the middle of the pack.
Leitzen had other ideas.
The freshman distance phenom closed a seemingly insurmountable gap in a hurry to lunge across the finish line four-tenths of a second in front of Southeast Polk’s final runner. Cedar Rapids Prairie’s time of 4:09.10 from the prior heat won gold, but as the Hempstead quartet of Emily Klein, Emma Hilkin, O’Brien and Leitzen looked back at the jumbotron and saw their time of 4:11.01, you’d never know they were celebrating silver.
“I got (the baton) and I think I was in third, so I just took it on,” Leitzen said. “By the second lap, a couple girls passed me so I was just thinking I had to stay with them. The last 100, I was like, ‘she’s right there, I’m going to go get her’ and I just took off and let it go.”
The scary thing is, with no seniors among them, this team will be back.
“It’s crazy,” Hilkin said. “Last year we had so many seniors and we are such a young team. None of us have really been to state except me my freshman year, it’s just insane. We have all worked so hard over the past year once our season got canceled. We earned this. We all did.”
“We kind of just jumped ahead at the end of the season and gained a bunch of speed,” O’Brien added. “If we can start next season at this speed, we can get even faster.”
GIRLS
Hempstead’s photo finish in the distance medley was the most thrilling event among area athletes in Friday’s afternoon session at the Iowa state track meet, but many others showed they belonged on the blue oval as well.
Clayton Ridge’s Jaylyn Moore was the top area individual finisher in the afternoon session with a fifth-place showing in the Class 1A high jump with a distance of 5 feet. She completed the day with a 12th-place finish (16.98) in the 100 hurdles, but did not qualify for today’s final.
Bellevue Marquette’s Allison Kettmann had a strong showing in a very tough 1A 400-hurdles field, placing eighth in 1:09.12.
The following girls competed in Friday’s afternoon session but either did not medal or did not place in the top eight of their qualifying heat: Dubuque Senior (distance medley); Breen Duffy (Dubuque Senior, shot put); Leah Ries (Maquoketa Valley, 100 hurdles); Ella Aulwes (Edgewood-Colesburg, 100 hurdles); Dubuque Hempstead (4x200); Mya Curry (Dubuque Hempstead, 400 hurdles); Kaliyah Johnson (Dubuque Senior, long jump); Maquoketa Valley (4x100); Dubuque Hempstead (4x100); Maquoketa Valley (4x400).
BOYS
Dubuque Senior has had a resurgent track and field season in 2021 and Matthew Kruse is a big reason why.
The junior set a personal record on the biggest stage in the 400 hurdles to earn himself a fourth-place finish in 53.28.
“Great PR, great way to finish the season,” Kruse said. I got another season in front of me so nothing to do but improve from here.”
Kruse said he will be back and even stronger next year.
“I’m coming back as hard as I can and we are gonna go crazy this year,” he said.
Kruse’s teammate, Sam Akins, a junior in his first season out for track and field, is going home with an eighth-place finish in the long jump with a distance of 21-10.
“I can’t wait until next year,” Akins said. “Coming out this year, I knew it would be fun, but I didn’t think I’d have as much fun as I had this year. Dubuque Senior track is back and I’m happy to be part of it.”
Edgewood-Colesburg had a good showing in Class 1A. Quinten Hess qualified fifth in the 110 hurdles preliminaries with a time of 15.62. The Vikings’ 4x200 relay team of Cameron Kirby, Ian Miller, Mason Ashline and Parker Rochford finished seventh in 1:32.95.
Maquoketa Valley’s 4x400 relay team of Cy Huber, AJ Ambundo, Nolan Ries and Michael Shaul was the only area qualifier that advanced to tomorrow’s final from the afternoon session, with a fifth-place qualifying time of 3:30.31.
The following boys competed in Friday’s afternoon session but either did not medal or did not place in the top eight of their qualifying heat: Xavier Reeves (Edgewood-Colesburg, 110 hurdles); Zak Kubitz (Dubuque Senior, 110 hurdles); Dubuque Senior (4x200); Jim Bonifas (Dubuque Senior, shot put); Brock Trenkamp (Maquoketa Valley, discus); Dubuque Hempstead (distance medley); Dubuque Senior (4x400); Dubuque Hempstead (4x400).