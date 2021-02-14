What a difference a day made.
The Dubuque Fighting Saints held the USHL-leading Chicago Steel to a season-low 17 shots on Saturday night while earning a standings point with a 2-1 overtime loss at Fox Valley Ice Arena in Geneva, Ill. A night earlier, Dubuque dropped a 7-6 home decision to Waterloo.
Ryan Ufko scored the overtime winner with a goal 3:36 into the extra session. All alone on the left wing during the 3-on-3 overtime, he walked in from the point and beat goaltender Lukas Parik for his eighth goal of the season. Joe Miller and Dawson Pasternak assisted.
But Chicago, which easily leads the league with 147 goals scored in 29 games, did not get much going against Dubuque. The Steel managed only three shots in the first period, four in the second, eight in the third and two in overtime.
Chicago opened the scoring just 2:26 into the contest, when Miller found a seam behind the Dubuque defense and scored a backdoor tap-in set up by Adam Fantilli. Jake Livanavage also assisted on Miller’s third goal of the season.
The Saints tied the game late in the third on Andrei Buyalsky’s fifth goal of the season. Stephen Halliday chipped the puck out of his own zone to spring Buyalsky and Matt Savoie for a 2-on-1. The defender sagged off on Savoie, allowing Buyalsky to cut to the net and beat goaltender Simon Latkoczy on a backhander.
Dubuque took its first lead of the game 2:05 into the third period on defenseman Max Burkholder’s second goal of the year. P.J. Fletcher intercepted a clearing pass in the neutral zone and pushed the puck ahead to Ryan Alexander, who left a drop pass for Fletcher in the left faceoff circle.
The rebound found Burkholder at the point, and the defenseman wired a shot through the screens of Alexander and Primo Self at the net front.
Chicago knotted the game just 66 seconds later. Adam Robbins found Erik Middendorf in the right faceoff circle, and the Steel captain squeaked a shot through Parik for his 22nd goal of the season.
The game featured a pair of goalies who represented their countries at the World Junior Championships in Edmonton earlier this winter. Latkoczy, who starred for Slovakia, finished with 23 saves, and Czech Republic standout Parik stopped 14 shots.
Both teams went 0-for-2 on the power play. They meet again at 3:05 p.m. today in Chicago.