Madison Lewis has grown to love her role as the No. 4 singles player for Dubuque Hempstead.
It’s likely easier to love something when you’re really good at it.
The Mustangs senior has been a pillar in the lineup for the program this spring, and Lewis improved to 8-3 on the season at No. 4 during Hempstead’s 9-0 shutout of Western Dubuque on Tuesday at Roos Courts.
“It’s been great to be in this position as a senior,” Lewis said. “I enjoy it because if I were in the No. 1 or 2 position, I’d be playing some of the best girls in the state. At No. 4, I’m playing at my level and I can help along the No. 5 and 6 players, who are new to the varsity this year. I feel like I can kind of be a role model for them out on the court and help cheer them on during the matches.”
Lewis earned a 6-1, 6-1 win over WD’s Meredith Hoerner, then teamed with Sydney Thoms at No. 2 doubles for an 8-2 victory past Ellie McDermott and Maci Clemen.
“Madison is a star,” Hempstead coach Sara Loetscher said. “She’s headed to Iowa State and has been such a pillar on our team. She’s had so many good wins the last couple years at No. 5 and 6, and she’s done incredibly well at 4. She’s probably one of the best No. 4s in the Mississippi Valley (Conference).”
Lewis played mostly at No. 6 last season, and saw an opportunity to make an impact higher up in the lineup this spring with a little extra work.
“I really didn’t know what to expect coming into this season,” she said. “My teammates and I worked hard throughout the winter and offseason, hitting with our coaches or going out to Alpine (Tennis Club). My goal was just trying to hit cleaner, better shots.
“I knew that I would probably have a more consistent game than most players, because that’s how I always played at the No. 6 position. My goal is just keeping the ball in the court and hitting cleaner shots. Just keep it in play.”
The Mustangs (7-5) wrapped up the Bobcats (1-9) by sweeping singles. Thoms defeated Maddie Heiderscheit at No. 1, 6-0, 6-2; Riley Weber defeated McDermott at No. 2, 6-0, 6-2; Peyton Weber topped Clemen at No. 3, 6-1, 6-0; Leen Kassas beat Robyn Dieters at No. 5, 6-3, 7-5; and Olivia Helle beat Claire McGrane at No. 6, 6-0, 6-1.
The Weber twins won at No. 1 doubles, 8-2, over Heiderscheit and Hoerner, while Kassas and Maddie Brosnahan defeated McGrane and Bailee Neyen at No. 3, 8-5.
“They did play well,” Loetscher said. “I respect Western Dubuque. They run a very good program and have a lot of kids out. We’re kind of in the same situation together in that the coaches really have to work with them. That’s what we do.
“We’re playing better and better with each match. We’ve been able to get in a few more practices with some big matches coming up. The girls are excited for those matches.”