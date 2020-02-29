The Loras men’s track team was second in the standings after Day 1 of the American Rivers Conference indoor track and field championships thanks to a pair of title-winning efforts from Ryan Rogers.
Ryan Rogers won the pole vault title for the second consecutive year, clearing 4.44 meters. Rogers also won the long jump with a leap of 7.15 meters.
Loras also won a conference championship in the distance medley relay as the quartet of Cole Conklin-Little, Patrick Mikel, Mike Jada and Luke Guttormsen ran 10 minutes, 23.63 seconds.
Dubuque’s Clayton Hahn won the shot put with a throw of 15.58 meters. The Spartans’ Zachary Naatz was second.
Loras’ Terrianna Black won the long jump title while teammate Elysa Acompanado was second. The Duhawks’ Kassie Rosenbum won the 5,000 meters.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Fulton 37, Galena 30 — At Fulton, Ill.: The Pirates saw their postseason run come to an end against Fulton in an Illinois Class 1A regional final.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Prairie du Chien 71, Westby 45 — At Prairie du Chien, Wis.: Lily Krahn scored a team-high 16 points, Macey Banasik added 15 and Ella Hager had 14, and the Blackhawks routed Westby in their WIAA Division 3 regional semifinal. Prairie du Chien will play at Evansville in tonight’s regional final.
Cuba City 48, New Glarus 40 — At Cuba City, Wis.: Kiera Holzemer scored 22 points, Parker Kopp and Bailey Lutes added 12 each, and the Cubans beat New Glarus in their WIAA Division 4 regional semifinal. Cuba City advanced to play at Mineral Point in tonight’s regional final.
Mineral Point 59, Lancaster 49 — At Mineral Point, Wis.: The Pointers fended off the Flying Arrows in their WIAA Division 4 regional and will host Cuba City in tonight’s regional final.
La Crosse Aquinas 94, Darlington 44 — At La Crosse, Wis.: The Redbirds saw their season come to an end at the hands of Aquinas in the WIAA Division 4 regional semifinals.
River Ridge (Wis.) 45, Iowa-Grant 25 — At Patch Grove, Wis.: Skylar White scored 21 points, and the Timberwolves built a 15-point halftime lead en route to a victory over Iowa-Grant in their WIAA Division 5 regional semifinal. River Ridge will host Potosi/Cassville in tonight’s regional final.
Potosi/Cassville 47, Hillsboro 38 — At Hillsboro, Wis.: Potosi/Cassville knocked off Hillsboro in its WIAA Division 5 regional semifinal and advanced to play at River Ridge in tonight’s regional final.
Albany 51, Shullsburg 48 (OT) — At Shullsburg, Wis.: Madison Russell scored 14 points to lead Shullsburg, but Albany stunned the Miners in overtime of their WIAA Division 5 regional semifinal.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Wheaton 11-10, Loras 3-6 — At O’Fallon, Ill.: Bill Luzzo had three hits in each game for the Duhawks, but Wheaton secured a sweep in a season-opening doubleheader.
MEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Viterbo 3, Clarke 0 — At Kehl Center: Damien Higashi floored 12 kills, Nick Ramos added 10, but the Pride (4-12) lost in straight sets, 25-17, 25-14, 25-20.
MEN’S LACROSSE
Clarke 22, Cleary 5 — At Howell, Mich.: Tucker La Belle scored six goals, Nick Lindsay had four, and Andrew Bannister and Trey Overholser added three apiece, and the Pride (1-1) cruised to a victory over Cleary.