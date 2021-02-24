Hudson Orr and his Dubuque Hempstead teammates didn’t feel a whole lot of pressure on Tuesday afternoon.
The Mustangs entered the Iowa Class 3A boys state bowling tournament at Cadillac Lanes in Waterloo as the No. 7 seed after earning the third and final at-large berth in the qualifying round last week. So, the Mustangs wanted to make sure they savored the experience.
Hempstead rolled a 2,911 to better its season average by 118 pins but finished eighth. Marshalltown shot 3,450 for a 124-pin victory over runner-up Davenport North in the eight-team field.
“We didn’t think we were going to be the best today, so we decided to have fun and enjoy the experience,” said Orr, a sophomore who tied for 12th place individually with a 232-203—435. “It was really cool that we all got to experience state, and our seniors got one last run.
“It means a lot to the four of us who will be back next year. We understand what it takes to get here, and we’ll have a good idea what it’s like if we get back here again. We just have to keep shooting well next year.”
The Mustangs’ top four scorers on Tuesday will all return next season. Junior Ian Ninneman rolled a 187-235—422 to finish 18th, sophomore Cody Stackis tied for 23rd with a 206-202—408 and junior Dakota Rupp bagged a 169-213—382.
Trent Kutsch tied for 46th with a 162-186—348 in his final high school tournament, while fellow senior Alex Scheffert’s 203-126—329 did not factor in the Mustang’s 1,995 team count. Hempstead rolled games of 167, 184, 160, 213 and 192 for a 916 Baker count.
In what looked like a rebuilding season, the Mustangs went 3-6 in dual meets, finished eighth at the Clinton Invitational and placed seventh at the Mississippi Valley Conference meet before rolling a 3,061 at regionals in Cedar Rapids to return to state.
The Mustangs have qualified for state in 10 of the 12 seasons since the Iowa High School Athletic Association began sanctioning the sport. That ties Marshalltown for the most state appearances among the state’s largest programs.
“If finishing eighth at the state tournament is a down year for us, I’ll take it,” said coach Roger Poling, who has guided the Mustangs to all of its IHSAA state appearances. “There were 22 schools in our class who weren’t here and would have loved to trade places with us today.
“We had a lot of really good things happen for us today — like Hudson’s first game, Dakota’s second game, and we finished really strong in Bakers. And there were a few things that don’t show on the scoresheet. I’m proud of the way they battled today.”
And that experience will come in handy next winter.
“We’ll miss our seniors, but the future looks pretty bright for us,” Poling said. “We have a number of JV guys who are looking good for next year, and we have some real promising eighth graders coming in.”
Dubuque Senior’s Mason Krieg, who won a regional championship last week in Cedar Rapids, tied for 38th place in the individual competition. The junior rolled games of 200 and 181 for a 381.
The state tournament concludes today with competition in Class 2A at 8:30 a.m. and Class 1A at 1:30 p.m.