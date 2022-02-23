The foundation for the Dubuque Senior girls bowling team’s run to the Iowa Class 3A state tournament took shape as early as last summer.
For the first time in five seasons, the Rams advanced as a team and will compete at 9 a.m. today at Cadillac Lanes in Waterloo. Also bowling on the final day of the state tournament will be three Western Dubuque girls — Ceci Daly, Baylee Neyen and Brooklyn Neyen — and the Bobcats’ Jude Ludwig in the Class 2A individual tournaments at Maple Lanes, also in Waterloo.
“We all decided at the beginning of the year that attitude was going to make the difference for us this year,” said Peggy Leibfried, the second-year head coach of Senior’s girls team. “The girls put in the work, but, probably more importantly, they met throughout the summer and included all the new incoming freshmen so everyone knew each other and felt comfortable around each other by the time the season came around.
“No matter how it’s going or if one girl’s struggling, you need your teammates to pick you up. They’ve maintained a positive attitude throughout the entire season and that’s a big reason why we’re going to the state tournament. My goal for this season was to have the girls say, no matter what happened, this was the most fun they’ve ever had.”
The Rams qualified as a team by finishing second to powerhouse Waterloo West at a state qualifying tournament last week in Waterloo. The top-seeded Wahawks shot 2,926 to top the Rams by 242 pins, but Senior easily outdistanced Waukee by 295 pins to secure the second berth at state.
Senior also qualified three individuals for state. Jacquelyn Hochrein shot a 229-191-206—626 to place fourth at the state qualifying meet, while Pregler took sixth with a 585 and Huseman took seventh with a 575. Morgan Bettcher, Alison Hedrick and Mackenzie Lang also contributed to the Rams’ team count.
On Monday in the individual state tournament, Hochrein placed 13th with a 181-176-225—582, while Pregler took 19th with a 171-192-189—552 and Huseman, who has been battling a knee injury, shot 148-154-150—452.
“In the individual state tournament, you always see certain teams that have a big number of qualifiers, and that just shows you that they have a really strong overall program,” Hochrein said. “It feels really good to be one of those teams this year. Tara and I have never qualified individually before, so it’s fun to get to experience that together.
“You don’t always have to shoot the best-ever score. A big part of bowling is making do with what you’ve got. You can’t get down on yourself if you miss a shot. You just have to move on to the next ball and do the best you can.”
The Rams enter today’s team competition with the seventh-best team score (2,684) of the eight qualifiers. Waterloo West leads the way with a 2,926.
But Leibfried cautions against counting out her team.
“Our attitude, without a shadow of a doubt, is we have a shot at winning,” she said. “Of the 10 matches we’ve had this season, every single bowler in our lineup has been our No. 1 at some point in the season. The potential is there, and there’s no intimidation factor. We all know what we’re capable of shooting.”
Western Dubuque, which competed in the boys and girls team tournaments on Tuesday, will return to Waterloo today for individuals.
Daly set a school record for high game and shot a 243-288-202—733 to beat Waterloo East’s Malorie Cary by 81 pins for the title at the state qualifier last week at May City Bowl in Cedar Rapids. She earned the No. 1 seed for today’s tournament by 64 pins over Fort Dodge’s Lexi Hanson.
Baylee Neyen finished third at the state qualifier with a national honor count 609, and Brooklyn Neyen shot 585 for fifth.
Ludwig punched his ticket to individual state with a 216-241-194—651 for sixth place.