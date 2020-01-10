The Dubuque Fighting Saints and the Chicago Steel square off in a home-and-home series between two of the top teams in the USHL’s Eastern Conference. Here is a capsule look at the series:
FIGHTING SAINTS (20-6-1) vs. CHICAGO STEEL (23-4-1)
When: 7:05 p.m. tonight at Fox Valley Ice Arena in Geneva, Ill.; 7:05 p.m. Saturday at Mystique Community Ice Center.
Media: SuperHits 106.1 FM, superhits106.com and HockeyTV.com.
Season series: First meeting. The teams play a total of four times this season.
Outlook: In addition to leading in the race for the Anderson Cup as regular-season champions, Chicago has been the hottest team in the USHL. The Steel have won nine straight, while the next-best active streak sits at five for both Omaha and Tri-City … Chicago boasts the league’s top four scorers in Sean Farrell (37 points), Mathieu De St. Phalle (35), Sam Colangelo (34) and Gunnarwolfe Fontaine (34). The Steel have six scorers in the league’s top 11. Dubuque counters with three scorers in the top 12 in Ty Jackson (34), Dylan Jackson (33) and Riese Gaber (29) … Saints goaltender Erik Portillo, fresh off a bronze medal at the World Junior Championships, ranks No. 2 in the USHL with a 2.05 goals against average. Chicago’s Victor Ostman is fourth at 2.33, and Dubuque’s Aidan McCarthy is ninth at 2.73 … The Steel lead the USHL with 141 goals scored, while Dubuque leads the USHL with just 65 goals allowed — 14 fewer than fourth-place Chicago … In four games since returning from the holiday break, the Steel have averaged 7.5 goals per game and average more than five goals per game this season … Chicago owns the top-ranked power play (29.5%) and the top-ranked penalty kill (90%), while Dubuque ranks No. 2 on the power play (24.7%) and No. 5 on the penalty kill (83.5%). The Steel have the fourth-most power play opportunities in the USHL with 129 and have been shorthanded 100 times, the third best in the league. Dubuque has the fewest power play opportunities at 85 and has been shorthanded the fewest times at 91.
Character Education Night: The Saints will host their annual Character Education Night, sponsored by Two-By-Two Character Development and MidWestOne Bank, on Saturday. It is also a Family 4 Pack — four tickets, four small sodas, four slices of pizza, four 10th anniversary hats and two kids zone vouchers — starting at $40.