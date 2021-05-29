On his preseason team survey, Dyersville Beckman’s boys golf coach of 23 years, Darin Michels, listed sophomore Nate Offerman as a promising newcomer.
By season’s end, two other words became more appropriate to describe the Trailblazers’ standout: state champion.
Offerman made Beckman program history in thrilling fashion on Friday, rallying from 6-strokes back and in ninth place entering the final round to shoot a scorching 2-under par 70 to claim the Iowa Class 2A state golf championship at Lakeside Municipal Golf Course in Fort Dodge, Iowa.
“When I made a birdie on my last hole, I was just excited to put my name in the top five like I wanted to all year,” Offerman said. “After I made that birdie, I knew I was going to be in the top three at 2-under. I ran off, teary eyed, and gave a hug to Coach Michels. He’s a great guy and he deserved it. I hugged my brother. I didn’t know where I was at, but I didn’t think I would win it because there were people that were 6 strokes better than me.”
Offerman closed with a two-round total of 79-70—149, rallying past eight players and holding off Grundy Center’s Ashton Martens by 2 strokes to become Beckman’s first-ever boys state golf champion.
“It means a lot to me. It’s very emotional,” said Offerman, who placed fourth at the district meet to qualify for state. “I cried a little today, which I did not expect to happen. But when fans are giving you hugs with tears in their eyes, you just can’t hold it back.”
The beginning of Offerman’s final round couldn’t have started much worse. After a double bogey to open followed by a bogey, he was sitting at 3-over and it wasn’t looking pretty.
“He started the round 3-over after the first two holes, and that wasn’t a good start,” Michels said. “He really started turning it on and birdied the next four holes. His putting was hot, putting off the green, and he had a goal in mind and he reached it. He just knew that he would need to be in the 60s in order to have a chance. He almost got there.
“He bogeyed the third to last hole, then said he had to birdie out. He birdied the last hole and knew he had a chance.”
Offerman cleaned it up from there, making nine pars and six huge birdies the rest of the way in a powerhouse performance that was clutch in every sense of the word.
“When I finally bounced back and made a birdie, then my next drive was right down the middle, I got really hyped up,” Offerman said. “I told the kid next to me, ‘Hopefully I can get on the birdie train and not the bogey train.’ I made a real long putt off the fringe on a long par 3, and then I had four straight. I got to 5-under through six holes, and I didn’t even know I was capable of that.”
Offerman finished tops in the 62-player field over the two rounds in birdies (six, all in the final round), pars (27) and fewest bogeys (nine).
“This took the most effort I’ve ever had in golf,” Offerman said. “Usually, I’m with my friends having a good time. But here, I needed to focus up and I didn’t know if I could. My putting really came in nicely today. Big thanks to Chance Maiers and Justin Weber, who I’ve been working with and are two very good golfers that I hope to be like someday.”
Beckman finished with a two-round 674 and placed eighth out of nine teams. Nate’s older brother, senior Nick Offerman, placed 39th with an 86-87—173, while freshman Thomas Thier tied for 40th with a 91-83—174. Sophomore Noah Boge tied for 54th with an 88-96—184.
“Nate played pretty consistent all year,” Michels said. “From Day 1, he had a goal in mind that he wanted to get first as a team at state, and while that didn’t happen, he achieved the No. 1 goal for himself. Since the snow started flying they were in the gym, hitting on the simulator. He was the leader of this team and knew what this team was about.
“We’ve got a pretty young team, too. It’s going to be exciting. We have a lot to look forward to the next three years.”
For Offerman, the bar has officially been raised for the next two years.
“This will definitely put a chip on my shoulder to try to do it again the next two years,” he said. “I want to lead the team back to state and see if I can do it again.”
Edgewood-Colesburg senior Kody Hoeger closed a steady performance in the Class 1A state meet on Friday at Westwood Golf Club in Newton, finishing with a two-round 82-82—164 to tie for seventh place. Harris-Lake Park’s Lucas Gunderson won the title with a 149.