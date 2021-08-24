Filling out a two-deep depth chart has been almost impossible.
The talent is too close and repetitions are being split, making decisions incredibly difficult for Western Dubuque football coach Justin Penner.
That can be a double-edged sword, but one that the Bobcats expect to pay off down the road.
“The good news is we have competition. The bad news is, we’re splitting a lot of reps so we might not be where we want to be right yet,” Penner said. “Here’s the thing, is it good Week 1? No. Is it good Week 9? It’s really good Week 9, because we’re going to have really good, high-level competition in practice for nine weeks or 13 weeks or however you want to look at it.
“It’s good long-term, but it might be a deal where we roll with the wrong kid in Week 1 and we go with a different kid in Week 2. But that opportunity to compete for playing time, and somebody always pushing you, is going to allow our kids to not get complacent. And I think it’s going to serve us well down the stretch.”
There are plenty of new faces in the mix.
Western Dubuque graduated its quarterback, top three receivers, second-leading rusher and a bulk of its offensive line last year, and that doesn’t even get into the key defensive losses.
Running back Spencer Zinn returns after leading the team with 596 rushing yards and five touchdowns last year. But returning players account for only 24 of the team’s 303 rushing attempts last year.
“We’re just going to have to keep jelling as a team,” senior receiver Andrew Oltmanns said. “We have to get better. We didn’t have a ton of returners from last year, so we have to bring in the new guys, the juniors, and really jell as a team.
“Coaches have been saying it all camp, that iron sharpens iron. I think that competition is really only driving us to be a better team because everybody is working harder to get their reps, and just really be better as a team.”
Jack Clemen and Caleb Klein are battling for the quarterback job with Penner saying it currently was Clemen’s job. But that was far from cemented — something true for virtually every job on the team.
“We’re going to let those guys compete every week and then, as the rest of the team is, if a guy’s not holding up his end of the bargain and getting better every week, then somebody’s there to take his spot,” Penner said.
Penner said two-way starter Evan Surface has been the unquestioned leader of the team.
An offensive lineman and linebacker who medaled at the state wrestling tournament in February, Surface set the standard in the offseason. He got up early in the morning to lift weights with assistant wrestling coach Brennan Koerperich before reporting for a full day’s work with Nauman Masonry.
Afterward, he would go to football workouts or wrestling camps.
All just part of the process.
“It makes you tougher. It makes you have more grit and determination,” Surface said. “The team has a lot of determination to where we are hungry; we want to have competition and we want to win. The competition within practice makes us better because the competition at practice will make us hungrier on the field. We’re so competitive with each other that we want to be the greatest team.”
The tests will come early.
The 2019 Class 3A state champions open the season on the road Friday against 2018 champ and perennial power Cedar Rapids Xavier. It doesn’t get much easier with defending champion North Scott coming to Buchman Field in Week 2.
“There’s a huge amount of growth between Weeks 1 and 2. Those two teams are the last two teams outside of us to win a state title, and so that’s really high level competition,” Penner said. “I think that’s only going to set us up for success down the stretch with our district being as tough as it is with as many D-I athletes as it has. Just playing the likes of Cedar Rapids Xavier and North Scott is only going to make us better early, and we’re a team that really benefits from facing the toughest of the tough.”
The Bobcats also have Class 5A Dubuque Hempstead on its non-district slate in Week 4.
Western Dubuque is in Class 4A District 2 with Decorah, Marion, Mason City, Waterloo East and Waverly-Shell Rock.
No matter how it goes this season, Penner hasn’t overlooked the gift of another football season. Especially after the uncertainty of last year.
“I still haven’t lost sight of the fact that we get to do this. It’s an opportunity we get to get out here and compete on the football field,” he said. “It was just awesome we got to play nine games last year and I’m excited we get one in front of us on Friday night. But now we get some crowds this year. Friday night lights is a cool thing.
“Don’t get me wrong, I like the (UNI-)Dome, but there’s just something special about Friday night lights.”