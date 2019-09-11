A 2016 University of Wisconsin-Platteville graduate is making history in boys prep basketball in Wisconsin.
Lisa Karau, a Mosinee, Wis., native who played softball for the Pioneers, recently accepted the head coaching job for the Ashland High School boys basketball team. She became just the fourth woman in Wisconsin history to lead a boys basketball program. She also serves as an elementary teacher and previously spent the past two seasons coaching the Tomahawk girls program.
“I’m capable of doing anything,” Karau said in a story on the UW-Platteville alumni web site. “I’m there not only to challenge myself, but to show others that anything is possible.”
Karau believes her experience of coaching the boys program will also benefit her elementary school students.
“It will give them a different perspective with diversity, cultures, and different things that are happening out there in the world,” she said. “Women can do anything and everything just like males can.
“If the boys are on the same page with what I’m trying to establish, we are going to create something great for the program and we’re going to see success throughout it.”
Karau said she’s received a welcoming reception while introducing herself to the community this summer.
“I want to share my coaching philosophies,” she said. “I want to share my experiences. Starting off new I want to learn and grow this program. Everyone has been really supportive; having that is going to help me become a better coach, but help the boys feel good.”
SCHLEMME PARTICIPATES IN MIRACLE LEAGUE ALL-STAR EVENT
Colin Schlemme, of Cascade, Iowa, participated in the second annual National Miracle League All-Star Celebration this weekend in Sioux City, Iowa. The event brought together hundreds of Miracle League players from around the globe for a weekend of all-star games and special events.
The event included one local player, his or her family, and a director or board member from local leagues around the globe. Any player of any age and any ability was eligible to participate.
Each league director or board decides how to choose a local player to attend the All–Star Celebration.
Merlin Santjer and his wife, Mary, accompanied the Schlemme family to the All-Star Celebration. The Santjers are one of the driving forces of the Dubuque Miracle League facility that hopes to open this fall at Veterans Park.
ALTHOFF MEMORIAL GAME SET FOR SATURDAY
The 18th annual Scott Althoff Memorial Alumni Game will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday at McAleece Sports Complex in Dubuque. The game, which has been switched from a baseball format to softball, serves as a reunion for Dubuque Senior alumni, and proceeds from the event fund a scholarship in Althoff‘s name. Cost is $25 for participants, who receive a game t-shirt, and $5 for spectators. Two games will be played if numbers warrant it. For more information, contact Tim Felderman at 563-599-0211 or via email at tfelderman@dbqschools.org.
Althoff, a 1997 graduate of Senior, played on the Rams’ only Mississippi Valley Conference baseball championship team in school history during his junior season. In the summer of 2002, he died as a result of a hit-and-run accident near LaMotte, Iowa. He was 23. No charges have been filed.
JO DAVIESS JAKES DAY SETS RECORD
The Jo Daviess County Longbeards club set participation records with its 21st annual JAKES Day last month at the Kyle and Karen Marsden farm in rural Galena, Ill. Nearly 140 youths and 100 adults participated.
JAKES Day is an activity filled event for youth. The activities included archery, BB gun and shotgun shooting, fishing and building wheel barrow flower planters. Friendly Lakeside Critters of Apple River displayed their farm animals again this year. Youth participants received a JAKES Day t-shirt and lunch and were entered into sporting goods raffles. JAKES, which stands for Juniors Acquiring Knowledge, Ethics and Sportsmanship, is the youth program of the National Wild Turkey Federation.