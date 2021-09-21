Mac May reached two more milestones in her illustrious UCLA volleyball career last week.
The graduate student from Dubuque Wahlert moved into ninth place on the Bruins’ all-time leaderboard with the 1,632nd kill of her career in a four-set win over the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee on Saturday at historic Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. She needs 14 more to surpass Patty Orozco, who accumulated 1,646 from 1980-83, for eighth place.
May also moved into eighth place on the UCLA career charts with 143 service aces. She passed Jeanne Beauprey, who recorded 142 aces from 1979-82.
Earlier in her career, May became the 29th Bruin to surpass 1,000 kills for her career, the 19th to reach 100 aces and the 13th to do both. Only five Bruins rank in the school’s top 10 in both kills and aces. May joined Liz Masakayan, Linda Robertson, Elaine Youngs and Ashley Bowles in the elite company.
Carter floors 500th kill — Kansas State University sophomore Aliyah Carter, a former Wahlert all-state volleyball player, matched the program record for the fewest matches to reach 500 kills. She had 15 kills on Saturday in a 3-1 victory over Nebraska-Omaha to reach the 500-kill mark in just the 32nd match of her collegiate career. Carter floored 325 kills in 21 matches as a freshman last year and has 175 through the first 11 matches this fall.
Sigwarth named A-R-C male athlete of week — The American Rivers Conference named Loras College football player Noah Sigwarth, a former Dubuque Wahlert prep, as its male athlete of the week. The senior led the Duhawks to a 55-34 home victory over Buena Vista by throwing for six touchdowns, which ranks second all-time in single game records at Loras, and running for two others. He had 395 passing yards, which ranks fourth in single game records in program history.
Wilgenbusch honored as A-R-C female athlete of week — The A-R-C also named Loras volleyball player Lyndsi Wilgenbusch, a former Western Dubuque standout, as its as its female athlete of the week after leading the Duhawks (10-1) to four wins in as many matches. The senior tallied 66 kills in the four-game span, including a career-best 24 kills against Saint Mary’s (Minn.). She finished with a .365 hitting percentage over the four games.
Rosenbum lands another honor — Loras’ Kassie Rosenbum, a senior who prepped at Clayton Ridge, earned the 10th A-R-C runner of the week award of her career. Rosenbum finished sixth out of 173 runners with a time of 17:50.7 at the National Catholic Championships and was the top Division III finisher behind five Notre Dame runners. The No. 34-ranked Duhawks finished sixth of 15 teams, as the top Division III program.
Rosenbum is a two-time all-American, three-time all-conference performer, and two-time academic all-conference.
Harvey lands cross country honor — Loras’ Ryan Harvey, a sophomore from Bartlett, Ill., earned the A-R-C male cross country runner of the week. He placed of 152 runners with a time of 25:51.3 at the National Catholic Championship, hosted by University of Notre Dame. He was the top Division III finisher at the meet, and the No.15 ranked Duhawks finished third as the top-Division III program in the meet.
Foley claims defensive honor — The A-R-C selected Loras’ Jack Foley, a senior defensive back from Rockford, Ill., as its football defensive player of the week. He made seven tackles, including six solo stops and added a tackle for loss, a pass break-up and an interception.
WD grad Ellis kicks way to award — The A-R-C named Coe College’s Evan Ellis, a senior from Western Dubuque, as its football special teams player of the week. Ellis was 6-for-6 on his PAT attempts in the Kohawks 42-22 win over Simpson. He had six punts for a total of 284 yards, with the longest being 58-yards, and averaged 47.33 yards per punt with two punts traveling over 50-yards. Three of his punts were downed inside the 20-yard line.
Loras men sweep soccer honors — Loras goalkeeper Connor Fitzpatrick, a senior from Eugene, Ore., and forward Alex Beausoleil, a junior from Wheaton, Ill., swept the A-R-C defensive and offensive soccer player of the week awards. Fitzpatrick made a total of four saves in earning the first two shutouts of his collegiate career. Beausoleil scored twice to raise his season total to three.
McDonnell claims defensive award — Loras midfielder Payton McDonnell, a junior from Arlington, Ill., had two assists last week while earning A-R-C women’s soccer defensive player of the week honors. She led the Duhawks to a pair of wins during the week.
WIAC honors UW-P kicker — University of Wisconsin-Platteville kicker Andrew Schweigert, a junior from Sussex, Wis., earned the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference special teams player of the week award. He recorded five touchbacks, was 5-for-6 on extra points and kicked a momentum-swinging 50-yard field goal at the end of the first half in a 44-19 victory over Franklin College (Ind.) on Saturday. The 50-yard field goal set a program record. Prior to this season, WIAC kickers have accounted for only 22 field goals of 50 yards or more.
Clarke goalie feted — Clarke University goalkeeper Fernando Contreras, a freshman from El Salvador, landed the Heart of America Athletic Conference’s defensive player of the week award in men’s soccer team on Monday. Contreras made 12 saves on 15 shots on goal and allowed just two goals in two games as the Pride earned a win and a draw during the week.