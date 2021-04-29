Noah Hoepfner had himself a day on Wednesday,
The left-fielder went 3-for-3 with two home runs, three runs scored and four RBIs to lead the Clarke University baseball team to a 12-2 victory over Waldorf in Peosta, Iowa.
The Pride fell behind, 2-0, in the top of the first before erupting for 12 hits and improving to 33-14. Donovyn Curiel went 3-for-5, while Peter Torres and Cascade native Bryce Simon each went 2-for-4. Simon drove in three runs, and McKlane Elgin drove in a pair.
Dubuque Senior grad Johnny Blake earned the pitching win by retiring all six batters he faced, including two via strikeout.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
UW-Stevens Point 9-0, UW-Platteville 1-3 — At Stevens Point, Wis.: Haili Cota went 2-for-4, Cassie Oelke drove in two runs, and Claire Bakkestuen and Ashton Hoeppner combined for an 11-hit shutout for the Pioneers (12-12) in the second game. Platteville was limited to three hits by Makenna Tkach in the opener.
PREP SOFTBALL
Iowa-Grant 10, Darlington 0 — At Livingston, Wis.: The Panthers used a seven-run second inning to break things open before winning via the mercy rule.
Barneveld 9, Platteville 0 — At Platteville, Wis.: The Hillmen were limited to three hits against Barneveld.
PREP BASEBALL
Platteville 8, Darlington 7 — At Darlington, Wis.: The Hillmen scored five times in the top of the first inning and hung on to win the road game Tuesday night. Aiden Sparkman earned the win by going six innings, allowing six hits, two walks and five runs, while striking out 11. Dylan Prestegard struck out two of the three batters he faced in the seventh to close the win.
Sterling Newman 7, East Dubuque 0 — At East Dubuque, Ill.: Angel Reyes and Brody Tashner each went 2-for-3, but the Warriors lost their home opener.
BOYS PREP GOLF
Monticello wins own invite — At Monticello, Iowa: Monticello shot 313 to edge Dyersville Beckman by 14 shots in the eight-team Monticello Invitational. Beckman’s Nathan Offerman earned medalist honors with a 77, one stroke better than teammate Sean Hinerichsen.
Central Elkader 195, Clayton Ridge 208 — At Guttenberg, Iowa: Central’s Parker Smith carded a 45 for medalist honors in the dual.
GIRLS PREP TENNIS
Cedar Rapids Prairie 6, Dubuque Senior 3 — At Senior: Natalie Kaiser and Maddy Sampson-Brown won at the top two singles spots and also won in doubles for the Rams.
MEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Luther 9, Loras 0 — At Decorah, Iowa: The Norse remained undefeated at 7-0 while dropping the Duhawks to 4-3.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE
Loras game canceled — The Midwest Women’s Lacrosse Conference tournament semifinal between No. 1 seed Hamline and No. 4 seed Loras has been cancelled due to COVID-19 protocols. The game will not be rescheduled.
BOYS PREP SOCCER
Cedar Rapids Prairie 5, Wahlert 2 — Nathan Donovan scored two goals, and Jackson Haugen added an assist in the Eagles’ loss on Tuesday.